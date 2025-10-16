PAUL STANLEY, GENE SIMMONS And PETER CRISS Pay Tribute To ACE FREHLEY After Guitarist's Death

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss have commented on the death of their fellow KISS co-founder Ace Frehley. The legendary guitarist died after sustaining injuries in a fall last month, his family confirmed Thursday (October 16).

In a statement, Stanley and Simmons said: "We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world."

Simmons also wrote on X: "Our hearts are broken. Ace has passed on. No one can touch Ace's legacy. I know he loved the fans. He told me many times. Sadder still, Ace didn't live long enough to be honored at the Kennedy Ctr Honors event in Dec. Ace was the eternal rock soldier. Long may his legacy live on!"

In a separate statement, Criss wrote: "With a broken heart and deep, deep sadness, my brother Ace Frehley has passed away. He died peacefully with his family around him. My wife and I were with him to the end as well.

"I love you, my brother. My love and prayers go out to Jeanette, Monique, Charlie and Nancy and all of Ace's extended family, bandmates, fans and friends. May the Lord comfort you at this difficult time.

"As a founding member of the rock group KISS and in Ace's solo career, Ace influenced and touch the hearts of millions of people. His legacy will live on in the music industry and in the hearts of the KISS Army.

"At this time I ask all of you to please be respectful to Ace's family and allow them to grieve privately.

"To the KISS Army and Ace's Rock Soldiers, my heart is with you all... Broken... God Bless."

Frehley passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Morristown, New Jersey, following a recent fall at his home.

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that Frehley was on life support after suffering from a brain bleed from the fall a few weeks ago. He had to cancel his tour dates and his condition had not improved.

Frehley's family confirmed his death, writing in a statement: "We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

"We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace's memory will continue to live on forever!"

Frehley appeared on KISS's first nine albums, and returned for the band's 1998 reunion album, "Psycho Circus", only to leave again. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the rest of KISS's original lineup in 2014.

Frehley first left KISS in 1982. He rejoined in 1996 and parted ways with the band once again in 2002 after the conclusion of KISS's first "farewell tour." Since his departure, guitarist Tommy Thayer had assumed the role of the Spaceman.

Earlier this month, Frehley scrapped the remainder of his previously announced 2025 tour dates due to unspecified "medical issues".

The legendary rocker announced the cancelation two weeks after he pulled out of the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California after sustaining minor injuries in a fall at his home.

When Ace's Antelope Valley Fair cancelation was first announced, it was revealed that Frehley had had "a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital." He was later advised by his doctor to refrain from travel in order to fully recover from his injuries.

At the time of his passing, Frehley was working on "Origins Vol. 3", the sequel to Ace's 2016 and 2020 collections of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

The Kennedy Center paid homage to Frehley, who was slated to be recognized alongside Stanley, Simmons and Criss at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends, his family, and millions of fans worldwide," the Washington, D.C.-based cultural center wrote in a social media post. "We will be paying tribute to this 'rock soldier,' his work, and his legacy at our ceremony in December."

Ace's latest solo album, "10,000 Volts", came out in February 2024 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). It was the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also featured Gene's bass playing.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Ace revealed he declined an invite to join his former KISS bandmates at the "Kiss Kruise: Land-locked In Vegas" event at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in November, despite having participated in the Kiss Kruise events in the past.

"They asked me and I declined," Frehley told the magazine. "There's no way I'm gonna be involved with that, you know? Their biggest mistake is that they should have done that at Madison Square Garden, not in Las Vegas in a 5000-seater, or whatever it is."

He added that he was "having too much fun doing my own thing."

"And maybe I'll eventually get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a solo artist," Frehley said.