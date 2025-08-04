PAUL STANLEY On How KISS Handles Tribute Bands: 'It's A Matter Of Giving Them The License To Do It That Can Be Revoked At Any Time'

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is the featured guest on the latest episode of "Howie Mandel Does Stuff", the podcast co-hosted by the comedian and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz. Referencing the fact that countless KISS tribute bands profit from the goodwill of the legendary rock act, Stanley said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " There are some KISS tributes that we've allowed to continue. It's a matter of giving them the license to do it that can be revoked at any time, because all the makeups, all those personas are trademarked and nobody can use those for any purpose."

Asked by Mandel if the KISS camp has ever had to revoke the license from any tribute band that had perhaps crossed the line in the way they presented the KISS tribute show, Paul said: "If it becomes big business, that goes beyond a tribute. Yes, it's okay to make some money, but your heart has to be in the right place."

Back in 2016, Stanley touched upon KISS tribute bands while discussing the possibility of KISS continuing with all-new members once he and KISS co-founder Gene Simmons had stopped touring. Regarding how he would go about finding someone to replace him in KISS, Paul said at the time: "Honestly, I think all the KISS tribute bands are great, but none of them have a good 'Paul.' So I'd like to see somebody who incorporates what I've done with a lot of the things that inspired me. And it's not a matter of a puppet being me; it's somebody who comes in and contributes and adds something new to it while still following the template that's been set."

KISS recently announced that the band's "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event will "transform" into "KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas". Set to take place November 14-16, 2025 at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, this special fan experience is being created with co-producers Pophouse, creators of boutique music vacations Topeka and music-led destination experience company Vibee.

Newly included activities include a special acoustic KISS "kick-off" set on Friday, November 14, along with performances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini performing the music of RATT, ex-SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach, QUIET RIOT, BLACK 'N BLUE, Chris Jericho's KUARANTINE, KISS tribute bands MR. SPEED and KISS NATION, School Of Rock, comedian Craig Gass and DJ Noiz.

There will also be question-and-answer sessions with Simmons and Stanley, as well as longtime KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer manager Doc McGhee. Other panelists include KISS producer Bob Ezrin, KISS photographer Lynn Goldsmith and KISS Army founders Bill Starkey and Jay Evans.

The "everything KISS" paradise, which also includes support artist meet-and-greets, curated KISS gifts and so much more, will take place in celebration of KISS Army's 50th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the first KISS fan convention. Since retiring from touring in December 2023, this will be the first time KISS has performed together and will be a one-of-a-kind moment for fans to experience KISS "unmasked" acoustic and electric shows featuring Simmons, Stanley and Thayer as special guests.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Kulick was a member of KISS from 1984 until 1996.

According to Billboard, Kulick is one of only two musicians to have not worn makeup while a member of KISS, the other being Mark St. John.

Kulick had performed with the band again at their Kiss Kruise events in 2018 and 2021.