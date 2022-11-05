  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

PAUL STANLEY On TAYLOR HAWKINS: 'Nobody Loved Music Like He Did'

November 5, 2022

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, saying "nobody loved music like" the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer did.

Stanley spoke about Hawkins during the "On This Day In KISStory" activity aboard this year's "Kiss Kruise" where Paul and the other members of KISS looked at some photos and give their memories and stories about the event they were taken at.

After being shown a photo of him with Hawkins and FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl, Paul said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was Dave's birthday. And he invited me to come play with him at the Forum in L.A., and, of course, Taylor.

"The beauty of a great band is the chemistry between at least of the people. And FOO FIGHTERS, that's Dave and Taylor. Taylor was as close to Dave as a brother. And Taylor, besides being a phenomenal drummer… I remember when I saw him with Alanis Morissette, I was, like, 'Jesus. Who is this guy?' And he was also a super, super guy — one of those people that really, really loved music. And it's a tragedy; it's a terrible loss.

"I will remember that forever. We did a couple of things together. We did 'Do You Love Me?' and we did 'Detroit Rock City'. And Taylor kicked it in the ass.

"Taylor was a big fan [of KISS]. And again, nobody loved music like he did."

Added KISS drummer Eric Singer: "I met [Taylor] before he played with anybody. He was a young kid in Orange County. I went to this drum shop — I think it was called Orange County Percussion — and I went down to get some drums fixed. And the guy that owned the shop said, 'Eric, I'm gonna introduce you to this kid.' And Taylor was in the room practicing. He was about to audition for [singer] Sass Jordan. And Taylor came by. He was just like this fresh-faced kid; he was about 18 or 19. The same way he was when you met him now, after he'd been really famous, he always was that way."

Hawkins was found dead on March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota.

An official cause of death for Hawkins hasn't yet been released. But on March 26, Colombia's attorney general's office released a preliminary toxicology report, saying that medical examiners found evidence of 10 types of substances in Hawkins's body, including opioids, benzodiazepines, marijuana and antidepressants.

Hawkins joined FOO FIGHTERS in 1997. Prior to that, he played with the Orange County band SYLVIA and was also in the backing band for Sass Jordan. He also toured with Alanis Morissette as her drummer.

Hawkins was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year as a member of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Hawkins's most recent work with FOO FIGHTERS included last year's "Medicine At Midnight" album, a collection of BEE GEES covers and FOO FIGHTERS' horror film "Studio 666".

Find more on Kiss
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).