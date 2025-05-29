PAUL STANLEY On Upcoming 'KISS Army Storms Vegas' Event: 'It's A 'Kiss Kruise' Without A Boat Or Without A Ship'

In a new interview with The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers podcast, Paul Stanley spoke about KISS's upcoming appearance without makeup at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as part of the three-day "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event, which runs from November 14 to November 16.

"KISS Army Storms Vegas" celebrates the KISS fan club's 50th anniversary and will be the band's first appearance since Stanley, bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons, guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer wrapped up their "End Of The Road" farewell tour at Madison Square Garden in New York in December 2023.

Stanley told The 500 With Josh Adam Meyers (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "This will be, for lack of a better description, it's a Kiss Kruise in Vegas. It's a Kiss Kruise without a boat or without a ship. We'll take over the Virgin Hotel, and all the things that people have come to expect on a Kiss Kruise will happen. It's a chance for international fans and friends to convene, as they always have. And there'll be Q&As, time spent with each person in the band. We will play, although looking more like this [without any makeup or special stage outfits] than in classic gear. It's gonna be really, really cool, and A lot of things are being added to it.

"I would've liked to have perhaps had the menu to give to everybody a long time ago, but it's still evolving," he continued. "So, there'll be great people playing, great bands, all kinds of competitions, all the things that we've done in the past on the cruise. Just like a tribal gathering with music and entertainment. Like I said, it's a landlocked Kiss Kruise."

Asked who created the KISS Army and when, Stanley said: "The KISS Army, like the best armies, was volunteer. KISS Army started in Terre Haute, Indiana when Bill Starkey, a resident, and his friends weren't getting any KISS music on their radio station and they called the radio station as the KISS Army and said, 'If you don't start playing KISS music by a certain time, we'll surround the building.' And, of course, everybody chuckled, until they surrounded the building. So that was the start of the KISS Army. KISS Army started as not a calculated fan club, but as an uprising of the army."

Earlier in the month, Simmons told Greg Schmitt of Noize In The Attic about the "KISS Army Storms Vegas" event: "People misunderstand what that is. The Virgin event in November is really the fans, the KISS Army — they're taking over the hotel. This ain't a concert. No [makeup]. Certainly not. We promised we would never do that again. No touring. We'll get up and jam. In fact, I'm not even sure how many of us are gonna be there. I know Paul and I are gonna be there. I think Tommy's gonna come, but [former KISS guitarist] Bruce Kulick might pop in. It's very informal."

Asked if original KISS members Ace Frehley (guitar) and Peter Criss are "welcome" to appear at "KISS Army Storms Vegas", Gene said: "Of course."

After Schmitt noted that KISS is one of the last bands of his generation that have all living members and that "it'd be great if somebody could really utilize that still," Simmons said: "I like the way you think, but it's dreamland, my friend. That's not how life works. You can lead a horse to water, but that's all you can do. We invited — I personally invited Ace and Peter to jump up on stage with us at Madison Square Garden [for the final KISS concert]. 'Hey, why don't you invite him on the show?' I did, but they said no. 'I want this and I want that.' 'Well, you can't have that, but join us to celebrate the beginning.'"

Simmons previously discussed "KISS Army Storms Vegas" in a separate interview with the "Jim Kerr Rock & Roll Morning Show" on New York City's Q104.3 radio station. Simmons said at the time: "Well, this is not a KISS concert. We promised when we sold the IP [KISS intellectual property rights] to Pophouse, an amazing company — they're futurists — about a year and a half ago when we finished touring at Madison Square Garden. There's gonna be a film and there's a lot of stuff coming up. We promised we would never tour again, because, as you noticed, I'm stunning in real life and that's when you want it… While you're on top, get out of the ring. Don't wait for some chump to knock you out. We've all seen boxers and rockers and everything that stayed around too long. 50 years, half a century is plenty of time."

Simmons went on to say that he and his KISS bandmates still want to honor the group's fans. "So that's what we're doing," he explained. "We are showing up for a fan-run event. Three days in November at the Virgin Hotel. Be there or be square. And it's really for the fans. There'll be lots of questions — if they want a back rub or anything. But it's not a KISS concert. We will jump up [and] jam, but certainly we are not bringing the flying rigs and 60 people on the crew and the jets and all that stuff… Other bands will pop up on stage and stuff, but it's really a chance to be more intimate with the fans — actually, to be cornball about it, to our bosses. Because without the fans, I would surely have been asking the next person in line, 'Would you like some fries with that?'"

50 years ago in Terre Haute, Indiana, a small group of fans lit the spark that would become the loudest and proudest fan movement in rock history: the KISS Army. Now, five decades later — and 30 years since the first official KISS convention — KISS is cranking it up to 11 in Las Vegas for the ultimate celebration.

Gene said: "Strange story. There was a guy in Terre Haute, Indiana, as a matter of fact, and in the early days, radio didn't play KISS 'cause we didn't do John Denver kind of namby-pamby stuff… But we just didn't do the la-di-da kinds of songs. We liked to turn the guitars up and have fun, and radio wouldn't play us. So this one guy, [Bill] Starkey, his name was, called the radio station, which was a small building outside of town. 'Play KISS.' 'I'm sorry, kid. We don't play that song.' And he threatened them. He said, 'If you don't play KISS by 5:00 p.m. tomorrow, the KISS Army will surround your building and everything.' Of course they did not. So what happened? The cover of the [local] newspaper [ran the headline] 'Kiss Army Invades WXYZ', whatever it's called, and that's where the name came from. And by the way, afterwards, they played KISS. Because they knew that we knew what their home address was, and when they weren't home, we might set their pets on fire. There's that."

In a separate interview with Rob Rush, the evening host on Long Island, New York's 94.3 The Shark radio station, Gene stated about KISS's upcoming Vegas appearance: "This is much more a fan gathering. The Kiss Army … are taking over the Virgin Hotel and we will show up, but I don't even know if the entire band's gonna be there. I know Paul and I are gonna be there, and Tommy. Bruce Kulick probably will show up, and we'll jam, answer questions and stuff. It ain't a concert — we're gonna do none of that stuff. I may even bring my solo band up there just for [shits] and giggles. So this is more a fan event, like a fan gathering that we're gonna be guests at."

This past March, Gene told Las Vegas Review-Journal that he and his KISS bandmates "will not do the makeup" at "KISS Army Storms Vegas". "We will hold true to the promise [of never playing another KISS show in makeup]," he explained. "There's no stage show. There's no crew. We won't have 60 people levitating drum sets and all that stuff. This is more personal gathering of the tribes, where we meet them, greet them, maybe have a Q&A."

Regarding what else fans can expect from "KISS Army Storms Vegas", Simmons said: "There might be some KISS tribute bands, almost like a convention, if you will. So it's much more personal. And of course, we can't get by without playing, so we'll get up and do some tunes. What they are, how long, I don't know."

When KISS officially announced "KISS Army Storms Vegas", the band said that Stanley and Simmons — along with "special guests" — would play at least one show "unmasked," meaning without their iconic makeup. It was later revealed that Thayer would also appear at the event, along with Thayer's former band BLACK 'N BLUE, as well as former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach and the tribute acts MR. SPEED and KISS NATION: THE KISS TRIBUTE SHOW.

KISS's official "KISS Army Storms Vegas" announcement made no mention of Singer, making it unclear if he will be part of the event.

There will also be question-and-answer sessions with Stanley and Simmons, as well as KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee, where they will share stories, behind-the-scenes moments and answer fans' most burning questions.

Fans can also expect guest performances, including from Kulick, as well as surprise appearances, guest sets and tribute bands.

KISS had previously set a 12-show residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 but ultimately canceled all of the dates.

For more information, visit kissarmystormsvegas.com.

Simmons told Rolling Stone in a November 2023 interview that the second Madison Square Garden "End Of The Road" concert would mark "the final KISS-in-makeup appearance."

Kulick was a member of KISS from 1984 until 1996.

According to Billboard, Kulick is one of only two musicians to have not worn makeup while a member of KISS, the other being Mark St. John.

Kulick had performed with the band again at their Kiss Kruise events in 2018 and 2021.