PAUL STANLEY, PETER FRAMPTON And SEBASTIAN BACH Among Rockers Mourning OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN's Death

Paul Stanley (KISS),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW) and Peter Frampton are among the rock musicians who have reacted on social media to the passing of pop icon Olivia Newton-John.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, best known for her role as Sandy in "Grease", died at age 73 following her battle with breast cancer.

Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, confirmed his wife's death Monday via her verified Facebook page, writing that Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Easterling wrote. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 at the age of 43. The cancer returned in 2013 and in May 2019, she revealed that the disease had spread to her back.

Stanley shared a People article about Newton-John's passing and wrote on Twitter: "So Very Sad. She was everyone's sweetheart."

Frampton said: "One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase 'Down to earth'. I love you Liv".

Bach wrote: "Always get sad when someone has been part of our life forever is no longer here. Can't even explain how much the movie Grease meant to me my dad my family and my wife. I think my favorite Olivia Newton-John song is Magic from Xanadu. I can never get that song out of my head".

So Very Sad. She was everyone’s sweetheart.

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: The Star and Grease Icon Dies of Breast Cancer https://t.co/JS1HaHqph0 via @people — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) August 8, 2022

Always get sad when someone has been part of our life forever is no longer here. Can't even explain how much the movie Grease meant to me my dad my family and my wife 🙏 I think my favorite Olivia Newton-John song is Magic from Xanadu 🎶I can never get that song out of my head ✌️ https://t.co/EYrLsY9nk4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) August 8, 2022

So sorry to hear about Olivia Newton-John. I was in a band with her 1969/70 called Toomorrow.

RIP Livvy pic.twitter.com/TAtFcNN6Wd — THE CHRIS SLADE TIMELINE (@SladeTimeline) August 8, 2022

Fell in love with ONJ watching this performance as a lad. Dearly missed @olivianjhttps://t.co/zV8NmuWQyv — Todd Dammit Kerns (@todddammitkerns) August 8, 2022

One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase “Down to earth”. I love you Liv pic.twitter.com/FKyUd7WfRs — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) August 8, 2022

R.I.P. Olivia Newton John!!! a.k.a. “Sandy” I had this image of her from grease when I was younger!!! Gone too soon!!! #fuckcancer#Greasepic.twitter.com/wyM8CgrfUJ — John Corabi (@Crablegs59) August 8, 2022