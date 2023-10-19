  • facebook
PAUL STANLEY's Son EVAN STANLEY Launches AMBER WILD, Releases Debut Single

October 19, 2023

AMBER WILD, the band featuring Evan Stanley, the son of KISS's Paul Stanley, started in January 2023 with one simple goal: make the kind of music they wanted to hear. Fiery guitars, thunderous drums, and raw vocals filtered through a kaleidoscope of influences make for something that's the right amount of familiar and fresh.

After spending the year developing their sound on the Los Angeles club circuit, AMBER WILD made their festival debut at this year's Aftershock in Sacramento.

Now, October is shaping up to be a big month for the band with the release of their double-A side debut single "Breakout // Silver". These tracks will be out to the world on October 19, which will also be the first date of AMBER WILD's run directly supporting KISS on their "End Of The Road" tour in the United States. And while it may be the end of the road for KISS, it's just the beginning for AMBER WILD.

"Silver" is a love song to a moment. It's realizing you're in something way deeper than you thought and then choosing to just lean in and give yourself over entirely.

Some songs you want to write and some songs you have to.
"Breakout" is the latter.

Evan said: "A little while ago I had this feeling of everyone and everything pushing in on me and squeezing until there was none of me left. I'd lost touch with my own compass almost completely. As an artist, it's a really scary thing to lose that connection and writing 'Breakout' was my way of pushing back."

Born in Los Angeles, California, Evan Stanley has always lived straddling the lines between multiple worlds: growing up, he split his time between school, touring the world with his father's band KISS and working as a delivery boy for his local deli. After school and a stint in New York, Stanley moved back to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music.

Evan's mother is actress Pamela Bowen, who appeared in 35 episodes of the soap opera "Days Of Our Lives" and in a number of TV series, including "Loving", "McGuyer", "Cheers", "Matlock", "Beverly Hills 20210", "Land's End" and "Broken At Love". She also appeared in the KISS movie "Detroit Rock City".

AMBER WILD is:

Evan Stanley: Lead Vocals, Guitar
Marshall Via: Guitar, Vocals
Jake Massanari: Bass
Thomas Lowrey: Drums

