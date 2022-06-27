PEARL JAM Announces 'Gigaton' Tour Edition

PEARL JAM will release "Gigaton (Tour Edition)" on Friday, July 8. It features 11 live songs recorded during the band's triumphant return to the road in 2021 alongside the group's critically acclaimed chart-topping eleventh full-length, "Gigaton", originally released in 2020. It will be available on all DSPs and as in limited-edition LP/CD combo only in independent record stores across the country. Members of the PEARL JAM Ten Club may order it as a standalone CD beginning July 8.

PEARL JAM roared back on the stage last year and performed music from "Gigaton" for the first time during a string of unforgettable shows. Now, the "Tour Edition" consists of energetic and emotionally charged renditions of new favorites, including "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon", "Retrograde" and more.

"Gigaton (Tour Edition)" arrives on the heels of the recent special Record Store Day release of the platinum 1998 live classic "Live On Two Legs". It emerged as the NO. 1 indie retail piece for Record Store Day, bowing at No. 33 on the Billboard 200 and earning No. 1 on the Top Vinyl Albums chart, No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Music Albums chart, and No. 2 on the Top Rock Albums chart.

Record Store Day co-founder Michael Kurtz commented: "It's not a stretch to say that there would be no Record Store Day without the support of PEARL JAM. They were one of the earliest of supporters and continue to be just great to mom-and-pop stores throughout the world. It's fantastic to see 'Live On Two Legs' be the biggest Record Store Day seller last week. We tip our hat to PEARL JAM and all of their fans."

After successfully completing the first sold-out leg of the "Gigaton" tour this spring, PEARL JAM will pick back up this fall in North America following summer dates in Europe during June and July.

"Gigaton (Tour Edition)" track listing

Original Album

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance Of The Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O’Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take The Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Comes Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross

"Gigaton" live CD

01. Superblood Wolfmoon (Live)

02. Dance Of The Clairvoyants (Live)

03. Quick Escape (Live)

04. Seven O’Clock (Live)

05. Alright (Live)

06. Never Destination (Live)

07. Take The Long Way (Live)

08. Buckle Up (Live)

09. Comes Then Goes (Live)

10. Retrograde (Live)

11. River Cross (Live)

"Gigaton" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and Billboard Vinyl Albums chart. In addition, it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 Album chart, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed, with Entertainment Weekly raving, "It's a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they're doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stoked to be back together in a room."