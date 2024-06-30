PEARL JAM Cancels Two More Concerts Due To Illness

PEARL JAM has canceled its previously announced concerts in Berlin, scheduled for this coming week. The latest cancelation comes just two days after the band called off its June 29 show in London due to illness in the band.

Earlier today (Sunday, June 30),the Seattle rockers released the following statement via social media: "We are sorry to share that the PEARL JAM concerts scheduled for Tuesday, July 2nd and Wednesday, July 3rd in Berlin are cancelled. Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery.

"The impacts of this decision are not lost on us. We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.

"Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.

"Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"Thank you for continued understanding and support, it means the world."

PEARL JAM was scheduled to perform at Waldbühne in Berlin.

The band is presently slated to return to the stage on July 6 in Barcelona.

Singer Eddie Vedder was suffering from vocal issues during PEARL JAM's concert on June 25 at Manchester Co-op Live after picking up an illness following the band's show in Dublin.

Earlier this week, Vedder surprise-released a solo cover of the ENGLISH BEAT's "Save It For Later" as part of the new season of the FX show "The Bear".

PEARL JAM is continuing to tour in support of its twelfth studio album, "Dark Matter", which was released in April via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records.

In 2023, PEARL JAM retreated to Rick Rubin's Shangri-La Studio in Malibu, California where they simply plugged in and played under producer Andrew Watt's watch. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, "Dark Matter" was born in just three weeks.