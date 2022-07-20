PEARL JAM Cancels Vienna Concert After EDDIE VEDDER's Voice Is 'Damaged' By 'Dust And Smoke' From France's Wildfires

PEARL JAM has canceled its concert in Vienna after singer Eddie Vedder developed throat problems following an outdoor gig in Paris.

Earlier today (Wednesday, July 20),PEARL JAM released the following statement via social media: "To all those who were anticipating a great PEARL JAM show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.

"This is brutal news and horrible timing...for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend....

"As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There's just no throat available at this time... So very, very deeply sorry.

"Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

"Thank you for understanding."

PEARL JAM is next scheduled to perform on Friday, July 22 in Prague, Czech Republic, to be followed by the final two shows of the tour on July 24-25 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

CNN reported earlier in the week that extreme heat had engulfed parts of western Europe, with wildfires raging in France, where PEARL JAM performed on Sunday as part of the Lollapalooza festival.

PEARL JAM returned to the stage last year and performed music from its latest album, "Gigaton", for the first time during a string of shows. Upon arrival, "Gigaton" bowed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart and the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200.