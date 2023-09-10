PEARL JAM Postpones Indianapolis Concert Due To Illness

PEARL JAM has postponed its show tonight (Sunday, September 10) at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, a northern suburb of Indianapolis, due to an unspecified illness within the band. Details about a rescheduled date and ticket refunds are forthcoming.

Earlier today, PEARL JAM released the following statement via social media: "PEARL JAM's concert at Ruoff Music Center tonight (Sunday, September 10) has been postponed due to illness. The band is deeply sorry, and thinking about all those who travel to shows, as well as the great crowd in Indy. It's obviously serious, and we wish there was another way around it. Again we apologize, and thanks so much for your understanding. It's not easy…

"Tickets will be honored for a future, rescheduled date. Ticket holders who cannot make the new show will be eligible for a refund.

"The upcoming concerts in Ft. Worth (September 13 & 15) and Austin (September 18 & 19) are currently scheduled as planned."

PEARL JAM kicked off its short U.S. tour on, August 31 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The band's first live performance of 2023 saw the Eddie Vedder-fronted outfit play the first five songs seated, opening with "Indifference", the last song on the band's sophomore album, "Vs.". The rest of the 24-song set included covers of Tom Petty's "Wildflowers" and Victoria Williams's "Crazy Mary". At one point in the set, Vedder took a moment to address the devastating wildfire damage in Maui, where he and his family own a home.

At the end of this month, Vedder will play with his side band EARTHLINGS at his annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, to be followed by two solo benefit concerts at Seattle's Benaroya Hall on October 23-24.

2020 officially marked 30 years of PEARL JAM performing live. Eleven studio albums, hundreds of unique live performances and official live concert bootleg releases later, the band continues to be critically acclaimed and commercially successful — with over 85 million albums sold worldwide. PEARL JAM was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

PEARL JAM's latest album, "Gigaton", was released in March 2020. Featuring fan favorites "Dance Of The Clairvoyants", "Superblood Wolfmoon" and "Quick Escape", the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and Billboard Vinyl Albums Chart. In addition, it hit Top 5 on Billboard 200 chart, No. 2 on Billboard Top Album Sales chart and to date has reached over 200 million global streams. The album was critically acclaimed, with Entertainment Weekly raving, "It's a sturdy rock album from five guys who know what they're doing, took time till they had something to say, are interpolating new influences and sound stoked to be back together in a room."

