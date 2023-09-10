Watch: FOREIGNER Joined By Original Keyboardist AL GREENWOOD And Classic-Era Bassist RICK WILLS At Uncasville Concert

Legendary rockers FOREIGNER were joined by their original keyboardist Al Greenwood and classic-era bass player Rick Wills for the two-song encore of "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Hot Blooded" on September 1 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Video of their appearance can be seen below (courtesy of the jukeboxhero26 YouTube channel).

Greenwood and Wills had played sporadic shows with FOREIGNER in recent years, an idea that took shape around the time of the band's 40th anniversary in 2016.

Wills, who replaced Ed Gagliardi on bass in 1979, told WickedLocal.com in a 2021 interview: "We know that the fans really do appreciate when the originals come out. So we like to do what we can.

"None of us could've ever imagined that 40 years after we made the songs they'd still be playing on the radio, people would be streaming them and still coming out to our shows," he added.

FOREIGNER has been touring extensively since 2004 with founding member Mick Jones and a new cast of performers.

The only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, Jones suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. Ever since, it is never announced whether he will be appearing with the band for specific shows — it just depends how he is feeling. Jones did not appear at the Uncasville gig.

FOREIGNER's farewell tour officially launched in July.

Joining Jones in the band's current lineup are lead singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson, drummer Chris Frazier and guitarist Luis Maldonado.

In November 2019, earMUSIC released "Double Vision: Then And Now", a recording of FOREIGNER's October 6, 2017 concert at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. Then-FOREIGNER members Jones, Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Pilson, Bluestein, Watson and Frazier were joined at the gig by former members Greenwood, Wills, Lou Gramm (vocals),Dennis Elliott and Ian McDonald.

FOREIGNER will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part "Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour" residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and October 25 through November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

After Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and Pilson, among others.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".