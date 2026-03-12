PEARL JAM's MIKE MCCREADY To Release Original Graphic Novel 'Farewell To Seasons'

Mike McCready, guitarist for PEARL JAM, TEMPLE OF THE DOG and MAD SEASON, has teamed up with Z2 to release the original graphic novel and "lost" rock opera, "Mike McCready's Farewell To Seasons". Developed over the last 20 years, McCready's story captures the drive and sense of community that forged the powerful backbone of the Seattle music scene of the 1980s, as their world changed forever with the explosion of grunge in the '90s.

Due on October 6, 2026, "Farewell To Seasons" is an unflinching depiction that captures the lived experience of that seminal era, woven with elements of magical realism throughout it. The story externalizes the characters' inner struggles and moments of triumphs, rendering an almost luminous manifestation in the moments where the music empowers the characters to feel that almost anything is possible, as well as the stark depiction of an oily darkness that threatens to drag them down when they are possessed by self-doubt and fear.

Deluxe editions and Platinum of the graphic novel come packaged with a soundtrack of new and original songs, created by Mike McCready to serve as an artifact recording produced by the lead character, Dave Williams.

"I'm incredibly excited to announce my new graphic novel with Z2, 'Farewell To Seasons'," McCready says in a statement. "It's a story I've been developing for many years, inspired by the creativity, community, and chaos of the Seattle music scene. 'Farewell To Seasons' is a historical fantasy set in that world, and alongside the graphic novel, there will also be a 'lost' rock opera connected to the story, featuring original music written from the perspective of David Williams, one of the main characters. I've had a great time bringing this project to life with Z2, and I hope people enjoy the journey as much as I did creating it."

For more information, visit z2comics.com.

McCready is a musician and songwriter, renowned as the founding member and lead guitarist of the band PEARL JAM.

McCready was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as part of PEARL JAM. His contributions to PEARL JAM's songwriting process are significant, including co-writing the music for "Yellow Ledbetter" and writing the music for "Given To Fly". His guitar solos from "Alive" and "Yellow Ledbetter" were featured on Guitar World's "100 Greatest Guitar Solos" list. He has battled with Crohn's disease and has worked to bring awareness of the disease. He participates in charity events and regularly donates to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

McCready's life and career have been captured in his book "Of Potato Heads And Polaroids: My Life Inside And Out Of Pearl Jam".

McCready has been a part of several side project bands such as FLIGHT TO MARS, TEMPLE OF THE DOG, MAD SEASON and THE ROCKFORDS.

His musical journey began at the age of eleven when he started playing guitar, inspired to continue after witnessing a Stevie Ray Vaughan concert. His first recording studio experience was with the TEMPLE OF THE DOG project, where he performed a celebrated solo for the song "Reach Down".