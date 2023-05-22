PENNYWISE, DESCENDENTS, CIRCLE JERKS, GOLDFINGER, Others Confirmed For 2023 PUNK IN THE PARK Festival

Punk In The Park returns to Oak Canyon Park in Orange County, California bigger and better than ever November 4 and November 5, with a lineup led by SoCal punk legends PENNYWISE, DESCENDENTS, CIRCLE JERKS and GOLDFINGER. Tickets for the two-day punk rock and craft beer extravaganza go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The third edition of Punk In The Park Orange County is expanding to three stages, more than 30 bands, and for the first time will feature a Vans Vert Ramp with pro skaters rounding out the weekend's entertainment. Patrons 21+ can enjoy unlimited tastings of over 100 craft beers and other craft beverages, including award-winning local and regional favorites.

The initial lineup for Punk In The Park is as follows, with more bands to be announced:

PENNYWISE

DESCENDENTS

CIRCLE JERKS

GOLDFINGER

THE SUICIDE MACHINES

THE LAWRENCE ARMS

THE DWARVES

ROTTING OUT

A WILHELM SCREAM

THE QUEERS

DEVIATES

WE ARE THE UNION

GOOD GUYS IN BLACK

RUNDOWN KREEPS

General Admission weekend tickets for Punk In The Park Orange County start at $120 (plus fees). VIP weekend tickets are also available and provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar. Both General Admission and VIP tickets provide access to music performances and craft beer tasting from noon to 3:00 p.m. (for 21+). Doors open at noon each day for this all-ages event.

Event producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions said: "It's awesome to watch this festival grow and develop each year. Punk In The Park has quickly become one of the most well-attended and celebrated punk rock festivals in the world. PENNYWISE was the first band I ever approached about this festival, and they've been such amazing supporters and friends…I am so stoked to have them back! DESCENDENTS…I mean, does it get any better? This lineup is insane TOP TO BOTTOM on both days. I can't wait to drop the rest of it in the coming weeks. OH! I am also really excited to be bringing our buddies Vans on board this year who will be out in force with their vert ramp, adding that extra umph to the show that only they could."

Last year's Punk In The Park in Orange County drew nearly 20,000 fans over two days for sets by DROPKICK MURPHYS, BAD RELIGION, FACE TO FACE, THE BOUNCING SOULS, a surprise performance by THE VANDALS, and more. Listed at No. 6 on The Orange County Register's "20 Most Memorable Southern California Concerts Of 2022", the event was described by The Orange County Register's Kelli Skye Fadroski as "a roaring good time with lots of tasty eats, craft beer tastings and headlining performances." Earlier this year, Punk In The Park Ventura made its debut as a one day event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, with a lineup led by PENNYWISE and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Punk In The Park is produced by Brew Ha Ha Productions (BHHP),the nation's most successful and respected craft beer and music festival producer. BHHP is known for their diverse, award-winning beer-centric events and music festivals across the United States, including Punk In The Park, Punk In Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival; Silverado Showdown; Punk In The Park; Sabroso Taco, Craft Beer & Music Festival; Driftwood Country, Craft Beer & BBQ Festival; BHHP's flagship The Brew Ha Ha; Brew Hee Haw at the OC Fair; Boo Ha Ha Haunted Oktoberfest and more. BHHP has produced more than 160 festivals across the United States in many genres including rock, punk rock, country, folk, reggae and more. A for-profit organization whose mission includes giving back, BHHP has helped many non-profits raise awareness and money to further worthy causes.

Oak Canyon Park is located at 5305 E. Santiago Canyon Road in Silverado, California and is less than two hours from Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. It's also just a short drive from John Wayne Airport in Irvine, California. The park features 14 acres of grass adjacent to a small lake, with many mature oak trees providing ample shade.

For more information, visit www.punkinthepark.com.