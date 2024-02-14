  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

PERIPHERY Announces 'The Wildfire Tour '24'

February 14, 2024

American progressive metallers PERIPHERY, who have opted to play select dates in support of their most recent album, "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre", rather than a traditional tour, have announced their next round of performances: eight special evenings in various cities the band has not played since the album's spring 2023 release.

"The Wildfire Tour '24" tour dates:

May 08 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
May 11 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
May 13 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
May 16 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
May 17 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus
May 18 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available today at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Periphery.net for ticketing links.

EIDOLA and PERIPHERY guitarist Jake Bowen, performing music from his solo albums, open on all dates.

PERIPHERY released "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" in March 2023. Metal Hammer said the nine-song album proves "why they're miles ahead of their peers," going on to say "PERIPHERY continue to push boundaries." Guitar World described the self-produced collection as "their most wildly ambitious record yet," and Metal Injection described the band as "torchbearers for the genre."

PERIPHERY is Jake Bowen (guitar),Matt Halpern (drums),Mark Holcomb (guitar),Misha Mansoor (guitar) and Spencer Sotelo (vocals). The D.C.-born band has released six albums since 2010: "Periphery" (2010),"Periphery II: This Time It's Personal" (2012),the two-part "Juggernaut: Alpha" and "Juggernaut: Omega" (2015),"Periphery III: Select Difficulty" (2016),"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" (2019) and "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" (2023). Over their career they have received two Grammy Award nominations and have graced the covers of several magazines, including Guitar World, Revolver, Modern Drummer and Bass Player. The bandmembers continues to explore avenues outside of their core work with PERIPHERY, both with numerous side projects (BULB, HAUNTED SHORES, FOUR SECONDS AGO, KING MOTHERSHIP, etc.),partnerships with various instrument companies, the creation of GetGood Drums (software libraries featuring drum and guitar packs),and an in-person camping experience with clinics (Periphery Summer Jam).

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Find more on Periphery
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).