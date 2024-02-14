PERIPHERY Announces 'The Wildfire Tour '24'

American progressive metallers PERIPHERY, who have opted to play select dates in support of their most recent album, "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre", rather than a traditional tour, have announced their next round of performances: eight special evenings in various cities the band has not played since the album's spring 2023 release.

"The Wildfire Tour '24" tour dates:

May 08 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 11 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

May 13 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 14 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

May 16 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

May 17 - Montreal, QC @ MTelus

May 18 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available today at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Periphery.net for ticketing links.

EIDOLA and PERIPHERY guitarist Jake Bowen, performing music from his solo albums, open on all dates.

PERIPHERY released "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" in March 2023. Metal Hammer said the nine-song album proves "why they're miles ahead of their peers," going on to say "PERIPHERY continue to push boundaries." Guitar World described the self-produced collection as "their most wildly ambitious record yet," and Metal Injection described the band as "torchbearers for the genre."

PERIPHERY is Jake Bowen (guitar),Matt Halpern (drums),Mark Holcomb (guitar),Misha Mansoor (guitar) and Spencer Sotelo (vocals). The D.C.-born band has released six albums since 2010: "Periphery" (2010),"Periphery II: This Time It's Personal" (2012),the two-part "Juggernaut: Alpha" and "Juggernaut: Omega" (2015),"Periphery III: Select Difficulty" (2016),"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" (2019) and "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" (2023). Over their career they have received two Grammy Award nominations and have graced the covers of several magazines, including Guitar World, Revolver, Modern Drummer and Bass Player. The bandmembers continues to explore avenues outside of their core work with PERIPHERY, both with numerous side projects (BULB, HAUNTED SHORES, FOUR SECONDS AGO, KING MOTHERSHIP, etc.),partnerships with various instrument companies, the creation of GetGood Drums (software libraries featuring drum and guitar packs),and an in-person camping experience with clinics (Periphery Summer Jam).

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva