PERIPHERY Partners With RACE SERVICE For Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced 'Atropos' Video

PERIPHERY, which recently announced the March 10 arrival of its sixth album, "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre", has partnered with Los Angeles-based creative agency Race Service for an A.I.-generated video for the song "Atropos".

"The feel of 'Atropos' features a push and pull between pretty/melodic and dark/chaotic sections," explains Spencer Sotelo. "That gave me the idea to write about a person who lives, and leans into, a completely superficial lifestyle, and the destructive aftermath of what doing so brings about, not just in that person's life, but in the world around them. I think the video captures the lyrical essence in its visuals really well, and I'm excited for everyone to enjoy it along with the song."

Rod Chong, a Race Service executive producer and creative director, directed the video. He sheds light on their approach: "'Atropos' delves into a surreal world of darkness with a mix of live action and A.I. processed visuals, motion GFX. The irony of using A.I. to bring a music video about A.I. to life is not lost on us. Our aim was to portray humanity's media fixation, even amidst a war-torn world, as a new form of deity emerges and gains control over us. A captivating and hypnotic result."

Race Service is a Los Angeles-based cross-media agency who deliver unique and innovative brand experiences, special projects and media content. Recent Race Service-created experiences include partnerships with Red Bull, Porsche and ANIMALS AS LEADERS.

PERIPHERY announced "Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre" last month, releasing two singles simultaneously: "Wildfire" and "Zagreus". Reaction to the ferocious tracks was equally fiery, with Consequence saying the songs "boast all the intricacies and prog workouts" the band's "fans have come to adore," while Revolver described the new music as "crushing and catchy." A guitar playthrough for "Zagreus" arrived a week later.

The nine-song collection was produced by the band, with Adam "Nolly" Getgood contributing bass across the album. Jørgen Munkeby performs a saxophone solo on "Wildfire".

"Periphery V: Djent is Not A Genre" track listing:

01. Wildfire

02. Atropos

03. Wax Wings

04. Everything Is Fine!

05. Silhouette

06. Dying Star

07. Zagreus

08. Dracul Gras

09. Thanks Nobuo

PERIPHERY has released five albums since 2010: "Periphery" (2010),"Periphery II: This Time It's Personal" (2012),the two-part "Juggernaut: Alpha" and "Juggernaut: Omega" (2015),"Periphery III: Select Difficulty" (2016),"Periphery IV: Hail Stan" (2019). Over their career they have received two Grammy Award nominations and have graced the covers of several magazines, including Guitar World, Revolver, Modern Drummer and Bass Player. The band continue to explore avenues outside of their core work with PERIPHERY, both with numerous side projects (BULB, HAUNTED SHORES, FOUR SECONDS AGO, KING MOTHERSHIP, etc.),partnerships with various instrument companies, the creation of GetGood Drums (software libraries featuring drum and guitar packs),and an in-person camping experience with clinics (Periphery Summer Jam).

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva