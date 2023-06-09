PERRY FARRELL Says Fans Can Expect New Music From Both JANE'S ADDICTION And PORNO FOR PYROS This Year

In a new interview with Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" series, JANE'S ADDICTION frontman Perry Farrell spoke about what it has been like to play with original bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins again. Prior to the band's fall 2022 "Spirit On Fire" tour with SMASHING PUMPKINS, Avery last played with the band for a short stint in the 2000s before departing again in 2010.

"I just think about those two guys [Perkins and Avery] as a rhythm section — one of the great rhythm sections we have on the planet," Perry said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And I really missed those guys working together. Then count me in, and now we're really talking.

"We've always been a very 'we play off of each other' type of band," Perry explained. "It's as much jazz as it is rock as it is experimental art. And then you throw in [touring guitarist] Josh Klinghoffer, and that guy is just amazing. He fit right in with us, playing off of each other. If you really focus in on the players live, I might sing something slightly off, I might throw a fifth on my voice — fifth harmony. Steve will react to that. The guitar player reacts to that. The bass player reacts [to that]. Eric is, like, solid. Eric is like a tank — modern tank. He will not be stopped. He will not be contained. And he's just like that when he plays. So Stephen locking on to him, I'm good to go, 'cause I know that that sound now will not be stopped."

Farrell also revealed that he has been recording new music with all three of his projects: JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS and KIND HEAVEN ORCHESTRA. "So this year there's gonna be a lot of music that not only we're gonna be performing, but there's gonna be a lot of music being put out this year," he said. "I don't know if we can call any of them albums; I don't know if I necessarily am up for an album just yet, but, hey, three or four songs from both groups [JANE'S ADDICTION and PORNO FOR PYROS] would be plenty, right? [Even] two great songs, and I know we've got two great songs from both groups already. So I'm just psyched about that — getting a chance to perform it and getting a chance for you all to hear it."

JANE'S ADDICTION debuted a new song called "True Love" during the band's March 5 concert in Bakersfield, California. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

It is not presently clear "True Love" — which was reportedly written by Farrell, Avery and Perkins, with assistance from Klinghoffer — will appear on JANE'S ADDICTION's next studio release.

JANE'S ADDICTION guitarist Dave Navarro is sitting out the band's shows due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. He is being replaced at the gigs by Klinghoffer, a former member of RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS who also records with Eddie Vedder and performs with PEARL JAM.

Navarro sat out the fall 2022 tour due to his battle with long COVID. He was replaced at the shows by QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Troy Van Leeuwen.

Last fall, Farrell told Alternative Press that it wasn't easy finding a temporary replacement for Navarro. "At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders," he said. "This was our return tour right after COVID, and we didn't have Dave. JANE'S is a unique band, and you can't just grab any guitar player and they'll pick it up. That's Dave Navarro we're talking about — those are big shoes to fill."

Even though JANE'S ADDICTION was forced to cancel several shows on the tour after Farrell sustained an injury, he still described it "one of the best tours of my life. I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were," he told Alternative Press. "We got to them, and that's the best feeling in the world."