PETER BALTES On Re-Recording ACCEPT's Iconic 'Balls To The Wall' LP: 'I Was Nervous Touching The Album Again'

In a recent interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, Udo Dirkschneider and Peter Baltes spoke about the upcoming reimagining of ACCEPT's iconic album "Balls To The Wall" to celebrate the LP's 40th anniversary. The band's founding member and former frontman has reinterpreted this classic with a fresh and star-studded twist. Far from a simple remake, this project was born out of countless conversations with prominent artists across the global rock and metal scene, who frequently asked: "Are you planning anything special for the 40th anniversary of 'Balls To The Wall'?" These discussions sparked the idea to re-record the album's legendary tracks alongside a stellar lineup of guest musicians, transforming the project into a heartfelt tribute.

Asked what led to the decision to release a reimagined version of "Balls To The Wall", Udo said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Normally it was not planned to do an album; it was only planned to do a tour about the 40-years anniversary of 'Balls'. And so on some festivals, a lot of singers [from other bands] came up [and asked], 'Oh, you do something special for the 40th anniversary.' And then we said, 'Yeah, touring, definitely.' And then they said, 'Oh, I would love to sing a song of the 'Balls' album.' And then the idea came up very slowly. We said, 'Yeah, it can be interesting.'"

Udo continued: "To re-record the 'Balls' album, it's like, 'Don't touch the holy cow.' But with the guest-singer thing now, what we did, I think it worked out very well. The reactions are very good so far. And so I think I'm happy with the result of everything."

Asked if he enjoyed the process of hearing different guests singing with Udo, Peter said: "I enjoyed it tremendously. I also was nervous touching the album again. But after we started recording, I felt really into it. And I played it the way I play live today, the songs. I decided not to copy the original, on my bass playing specifically, because these songs evolved over so many years to what I'm playing today. And that was one of the reasons. The other as much as the holy cow and iconic it is, it also sits on the shelf somewhere and everybody's behind you and it hasn't been moved in 20 years. So it is an honor for us to be able to reintroduce the album to a younger generation, to a whole new world today. And I think it gives the album a great honor that it deserves, where it stands."

Udo added: "I was quite nervous when I started recording the album, with vocals. I mean, I was not quite sure that I'd hit all the notes [laughs], the high notes and all that. But in the end, I think it works. So I'm lucky. And I think especially the whole atmosphere between the guest singers and my vocals, I think it gives the whole thing a new dimension, a new atmosphere. And yeah, I like it very much."

In a separate interview with The Brutally Delicious Podcast, Udo stated about "Balls To The Wall - Reloaded": "Let's say in the beginning it was just planned to do a tour [celebrating] the 40 years of 'Balls To The Wall'. But then on festivals, some musicians came up and said, 'Oh, you do something special for this 40-years anniversary of 'Balls'. And I said, 'Yeah, touring.' 'Yeah. You know I love this song. I would love to sing on this,' and blah, blah, blah, blah. And then I think it developed."

Udo's son Sven Dirkschneider, who plays drums in DIRKSCHNEIDER and U.D.O., added: "The idea came together. We had so many great vocalists that wanted to participate on this album. So we sat down and had a thought if we can — because it's very tough in managing all this. I mean, everyone is busy, everyone is doing their own records and whatnot. So it was quite challenging, but in the end it worked out. I think we got the last vocals in last minute to get this done. But yeah, we have really good people on this album and we appreciate that they wanted to do it. And I think they're great new versions of the legendary album."

Asked if they had certain vocalists in mind for certain songs, Sven said: "We had a very long list. And stuff like [SAXON's] Biff Byford on 'London Leatherboys' was kind of obvious, that we wanted to have him for this. And, yeah, we're going on tour with SAXON as well in November this year. So, it all makes perfect sense. And, yeah, [there are some] very, very good collaborations."

Udo continued: "All the singers, they did a great job on it. For example, Joakim [Brodén] from SABATON, 'Balls To The Wall', he did a great job. And also [TWISTED SISTER's] Dee Snider on 'Losers And Winners'. And also Biff on 'London Leatherboys'.

"The thing was we did not tell them, 'Okay, you have to sing this line and this line and this line and this line.' [We told them to] sing the whole song and then we can see which parts fit together with my vocals," Udo explained. "And then, when you listen, for example, to the vocals of Biff for 'London Leatherboys', it can be a SAXON song… I mean, Doro [Pesch] did a great job on 'Winter Dreams'. And also Mille [Petrozza] of KREATOR, 'Fight It Back'. And also Michael Kiske, from HELLOWEEN, he was singing 'Losing More Than You've Ever Had'. He did a great job. Also for me, especially, it was interesting to hear this. 'Wow, okay. Good.' Yeah, I think we are happy and I think also the guest singers, I think they really enjoyed to do this. And that was the most important thing. And also that they put their own character on each song, not trying to be Udo. That makes no sense."

Referencing the new version of "Balls To The Wall" featuring Brodén, Sven said: "We called [Joakim] up because we have a long relationship with SABATON. We played their festival multiple times and we've always had a good time with them. So that was kind of natural, and he was totally up for it. But it was also very interesting. He, for example, did the speaking part. And then he came back to us and said, 'No, use Udo's, because he does it better.' But it was super cool that, yeah, everyone put his character and his style of singing on to the songs. So that was great."

Sven also talked about the overall approach when it came to the production of "Balls To The Wall - Reloaded", saying: "'Especially with the drum sound, we tried to get as close as possible from this old-school vibe, but still, I mean, now we have modern technology recording stuff, so it definitely sounds up to date, but it's still with the old-school vibes. It's natural. I mean, when Peter [Baltes, former ACCEPT and current DIRKSCHNEIDER and U.D.O. bassist] plays bass, it's Peter playing bass. So it is that sound. And as soon as Udo's kicking in… And our guitar players, they're doing it for such a long time that they also are totally into the vibe of this kind of music. So it came along naturally, I would say, the sound of this album. But still, it's modern quality, which I think is awesome."

"Balls To The Wall - Reloaded" track listing:

01. Balls To The Wall (feat. Joakim Brodén of SABATON)

02. London Leatherboys (feat. Biff Byford of SAXON)

03. Fight It Back (feat. Mille Petrozza of KREATOR)

04. Head Over Heels (feat. Nils Molin of DYNAZTY/AMARANTHE)

05. Losing More Than You've Ever Had (feat. Michael Kiske of HELLOWEEN)

06. Love Child (feat. Ylva Eriksson of BROTHERS OF METAL)

07. Turn Me On (feat. Danko Jones)

08. Losers And Winners (feat. Dee Snider of TWISTED SISTER)

09. Guardian Of The Night (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens of KK's PRIEST, formerly of JUDAS PRIEST)

10. Winter Dreams (feat. Doro Pesch)

The second single from the album, a re-recording of "Winter Dreams", reveals a softer side of the LP while preserving a meaningful lyrical depth, making it an emotional anthem of freedom. The single stands out not only for its significance but also for featuring the legendary German metal queen Doro Pesch, alongside Udo Dirkschneider. This collaboration highlights the album's unique approach, underlining the long-running inspiration for the whole scene and renowned metal figureheads and companions alike.

Udo commented: "It was a very special experience for me to re-record 'Winter Dreams' with Doro Pesch. Doro and I have spent so many years together in the scene and there is a deep, almost familial connection between us. Her voice gives this song an incredible magic and emotionality that takes it to a whole new level. It was like a reunion with an old friend for me and together we made 'Winter Dreams' even more intense and personal. It just feels right to share this moment together!”

Doro added: "'Balls To The Wall' has always been one of my absolute favorite albums. I was really happy to sing the wonderful 'Winter Dreams' as a duet with Udo Dirkschneider and to shoot a great video for it. We have a long friendship and it is always special to work with him."

Taking fans to the vaults of Castle Reifenstein (Freienfeld, Italy),located in a beautifully wintry mountain landscape, the "Winter Dreams" music video, starring both vocalists Udo Dirkschneider and Doro Pesch, can be watched below.

Regarding the task of reimagining the entire "Balls To The Wall" album, Udo previously stated: "Re-recording 'Balls To The Wall' was a big challenge for me. The album is a milestone of my career, of course. That's why it was even more important to me to make the original songs shine in a new light without losing their initial essence. All guests have put their individual stamps on these classic tracks, and collaborating with such outstanding vocalists has moved them into a fresh and exciting dimension. The result is a powerful homage to all fans but also an invitation to the next generation to experience the songs not minorly passionate than I was when I recorded them back in the day. It's a never-ending personal journey for me — 'Balls To The Wall' will always be a part of me."

DIRKSCHNEIDER, the band featuring former ACCEPT members Dirkschneider (vocals) and Peter Baltes (bass),along with drummer Sven Dirkschneider and the talented guitar duo of Andrey Smirnov and Fabian "Dee" Dammers, celebrated the 40th anniversary of "Balls To The Wall", which was originally released in late 1983 and is the most commercially successful and best-known album by ACCEPT, by performing the LP in its entirety on a recent tour of South America.

In an interview with Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Udo was asked what he loves about playing with Peter again. Udo said: "[It's] fantastic. We have a really good relationship. So when he left ACCEPT in 2018, we were working together on an album with the German army, a classic album. We were writing songs together, and that was the first time we were working together again. And then the problem came for [U.D.O.] when we had this 'Game Over' tour in Europe. The other bass player that we had at this time felt very sick. And then for me it was, like, 'Hmm, hmm. What am I doing? I need a bass player who can do everything very quick.' I was calling Peter. I asked him, 'Can you help us on this tour?' And then, I think in South America, the bass player that we had before, he said, 'Yeah, I don't wanna do it anymore. I'm out of U.D.O.' And then we were sitting there in a restaurant, and I said, 'Oh, no. We have to look for a new bass player.' And Peter said, 'Maybe I would love to join U.D.O.' So here we go. And it's good. I mean, I'm really looking forward also to work with him on the next U.D.O. album."

Ten years ago — in 2015 — Udo announced that he would embark on a special tour during which he would perform ACCEPT songs one last time under the DIRKSCHNEIDER banner before closing that chapter for good. Since then, the former ACCEPT frontman has continued to play ACCEPT material at select shows, including at the September 18, 2020 U.D.O. concert in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, which was released on DVD and Blu-ray.

When he first announced the original DIRKSCHNEIDER tour in 2015, Udo said that had "to make a clear break for myself — close the book and this is it. And I have the problem that people come to me and ask me to play more ACCEPT songs," he explained. "Other people ask me why I play ACCEPT songs at all, because there are [more than] fifteen U.D.O. records. I want to avoid such things and avoid the repeating questions concerning ACCEPT. I just can't stand that anymore. There is nothing more to be said. U.D.O. exists longer than ACCEPT. We have more records than ACCEPT."

While acknowledging that some ACCEPT fans want to hear the band's classic songs performed by the group's original singer, Dirkschneider explained that "you always have these comparisons [between how these songs are played by ACCEPT and U.D.O.]. I don't want this anymore either. [The current lineup of ACCEPT] also play 'Metal Heart', they play 'Balls To The Wall' and 'Princess Of The Dawn'. And then some people tell me, 'Oh, [current ACCEPT singer Mark Tornillo] is doing it better than you.' And I go, 'That's fine. Enjoy yourself.' But I don't want this anymore. And to avoid all of this in the future, I said, 'We are doing this one more time.'"

Dirkschneider said that his vow to never play ACCEPT material again came with one caveat. "If the band ACCEPT dissolves one day in the near future and I am still around with U.D.O., then there is a chance that I put ACCEPT songs back in the setlist," he said. "But currently there is ACCEPT, so go see them [if you want to see those songs performed live]. They are playing these songs."

Udo previously said the original plan was for DIRKSCHNEIDER to only "a few shows," and "then [the tour] got bigger and bigger [due to demand]." But, he added, "I don't want to complain about that."