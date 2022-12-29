PETER FRAMPTON To Play Free Show In Nashville Next Month

Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Peter Frampton will play a free show in Tennessee next month.

On Tuesday (December 27),the 72-year-old rocker took to his Twitter to write: "We have a surprise for you! I'll be performing a free show around the Nashville area on Jan 22nd. Save the date.... More details to follow."

Frampton, who was diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, an inflammatory muscle disease that impacts the ability to move, recently completed his farewell tour, which saw him performing seated as a result of his condition.

Earlier this month, BMG announced the acquisition of rights to Frampton's catalog. The deal includes Frampton's publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning his entire musical career from his late-1960s work with U.K. hitmakers THE HERD to 1970s breakthrough supergroup HUMBLE PIE through gaining superstar status as a solo artist with hit songs including "Show Me The Way", "Baby, I Love Your Way", "Do You Feel Like We Do", "I'm In You" and "I Can't Stand It No More", among many others.

Throughout his career, Frampton has collaborated with legendary artists such as George Harrison, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Carly Simon, Harry Nilsson, Donovan, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, Diana Ross, Herb Alpert, Dionne Warwick, Steve Miller, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (PEARL JAM),among many others.

His boyhood friend David Bowie, whom he accompanied on the "Glass Spider" tour, lauded Frampton's guitar-playing, describing it as an "English approach to the blues, American music played in an English style."

Frampton became a successful child guitarist and at the age of 16 he joined THE HERD, landing three British Top 10 hits.

At 18, Frampton co-founded one of the first supergroups, seminal rock act HUMBLE PIE, recording four studio albums, as well as the gold-certified live album "Rockin' The Fillmore".

As a solo artist, Frampton achieved enormous commercial success releasing 18 studio albums and four live albums. In 1972, he released his debut album "Wind Of Change", followed by "Frampton's Camel", "Somethin's Happening" and the gold-certified "Frampton".

In 1976, Frampton redefined his music career releasing the U.S. chart-topping, eight-times-platinum-certified "Frampton Comes Alive!", featuring live versions of songs from his first four solo albums. The album would go on to receive a Grammy nomination for "Album Of The Year" and remain No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 weeks in the U.S. It was certified three times platinum in Australia and gold in both the U.K. and Canada. After more than four decades, the album remains one of the top-selling live records of all-time with sales of over 17 million worldwide.

His follow-up studio album "I'm In You" again achieved commercial success around the world with the album being certified platinum in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and silver in the U.K.

In 2007, Frampton won the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. In 2019, he was the recipient of the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards and in 2020 was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame.

His 2019 album, "All Blues", was No. 1 for 15 weeks on Billboard's Blues chart, his 2020 autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times bestsellers list, and most recently, his new album "Frampton Forgets The Words" was released to widespread critical acclaim.