PETER FRAMPTON To Receive The Myositis Association's 'Heroes In The Fight' 2023 Patient Ambassador Award

The Myositis Association has announced its 2023 Patient Ambassador Award recipient is Grammy-winning musician Peter Frampton. This award is presented to a member of the myositis community who has demonstrated extraordinary effort and success raising awareness of myositis diseases within the larger community, raising funds to support TMA and its educational mission, and/or supporting legislative advocacy initiatives for rare diseases, including myositis.

Frampton will be presented the award in person on September 9 during the annual "Heroes In The Fight" awards ceremony in conjunction with TMA's annual patient conference in San Diego, California September 7-10.

Since announcing his diagnosis of inclusion body myositis (IBM) in 2019, Frampton has been actively raising awareness of myositis, a group of rare muscle diseases that cause severe weakness, fatigue, and disability. With his indominable spirit, he is also inspiring others with myositis to live their best life, regardless of their physical limitations.

Frampton is also using his celebrity to raise much-needed funding for research into the cause and treatment of myositis. He established the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins where he is being treated. During his 2019 farewell tour, one dollar of every ticket sold, along with proceeds from t-shirt sales, was donated to the fund.

The Myositis Association appreciates Frampton's honesty in sharing his story publicly and his message of inspiration and hope in the face of this progressive, disabling disease. They also appreciate the several times he has provided this motivational messaging directly to those who live with myositis through video presentations for TMA conferences and fundraising events.

"Peter Frampton provides inspiration and hope to the thousands of myositis patients across the country," says John McClun, former chair of TMA's board of directors and an IBM patient himself. "His message — 'It's not life threatening, it's life changing' — is a most powerful antidote for the fear and loss experienced by those who live with this disabling condition that has no treatment and no cure."

While there is still no treatment for IBM, this is an exciting time in IBM research. Scientists are currently recruiting patients for several clinical trials hoping to find an effective therapy. The awareness that Frampton is bringing is especially welcome at this important time.

Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award from NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and his album "All Blues" was No. 1 for 15 weeks on Billboard's Blues chart. In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list, and his 2021 album "Frampton Forgets The Words" was released to widespread critical acclaim. In November of last year, Frampton performed a sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall which was filmed and is currently airing on PBS as part of their Pledge Drive. Most recently, Frampton announced that on July 28 Intervention Records will release "[email protected]", a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton".

After 47 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, having sold over 17 million worldwide.