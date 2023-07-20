PAPA ROACH Singer JACOBY SHADDIX And His Wife Celebrate 26th Wedding Anniversary

Congratulations are in order for PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix and his wife Kelly, who celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 19.

On Wednesday, Jacoby took to his Instagram to share a photo of him and his wife and he included the following message: "GRATEFUL -Today Kelly and I celebrate 26 years of marriage. She is my ride or die! I love you madly Kelly. We bout to have a night out on the town to celebrate!!!"

Jacoby, who will celebrate his 47th birthday later this month, and Kelly live near Sacramento, California and have three sons together: Makaile (born March 24, 2002),Jagger (born September 13, 2004) and Brixton (born September 17, 2013).

Back in 2012, Jacoby opened up about the near-dissolution of his marriage and a battle with suicidal depression during the making of PAPA ROACH's seventh album, "The Connection". In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, he said: "I got clean and sober and I was getting my life together, [then] me and my wife split up and that just flipped my whole entire world upside down. I wasn't sleeping, I wasn't eating, I was wigging out. And all the while I was sober going through this shit… and I was singing six, seven hours a day. That by itself can cause the issue that I have.

"[When] I came into the record, I was a fucking mess," he continued. "I didn't want to write about what I was going through but the only way I found some comfort and peace is when I started to write and sing about it. I would get up in the morning and be like, 'I wanna die.' Then I would go to the studio and kill the hours just by being creative. To me, this was the most fearless record as far as my experience because it was tragedy in real time, right there on the microphone. And then lo and behold, towards the end of making the record, my wife wants to work it out… It’s crazy how that shit works out."

In the past, Shaddix, who has been sober for 11 years now, has been open about how he found himself taking to the rock and roll lifestyle a little too easily, which almost cost him his family.

Two years ago, Shaddix revealed during an appearance on an episode of the "Hardcore Humanism With Dr. Mike" podcast that he had a slip-up on his path to sobriety. "Just to be straight with you, during the pandemic, I fell off the wagon and I was smoking pot," the singer said. "And I just got caught up and depressed and just stuck in this space. And I wasn't working an active program of recovery, and I found myself with a joint in my mouth, you know? And yeah, it's legal in California, and yes, it is medicine to some people, but it's not to me. Anytime I put any kind of mind-altering substance in my body, there's this veil that gets dropped on me and just kind of isolates me from the world, isolates me from the potential of who I can become and puts me in a space of inaction. And that's not a good place for me to be.

"So I got honest with my brothers in recovery," he continued. "I was, like, 'Hey, man, this what I've been up to. I need help, dude. I need help getting myself back out of this.' Because I knew I was getting closer. I told my guys, 'Well, at least I didn't drink.' And they were, like, 'Well, yeah, that's good. That is good, Cobe. But you were headed straight towards it, homey. That's where you were going.' And that was a really hard realization but a good realization for me to have, is to really understand I was feeding the bad wolf. I was just doing the wrong things."

In a 2019 interview with Kerrang! magazine, Shaddix revealed that the struggle with alcohol had been in his family for generations, continually destroying lives and relationships.

"I remember my mom telling me when I was a kid that I had to be careful, as alcoholism runs deep in both sides of the family," he said. "I should have heeded the warnings, but when you're young and restless, you don't give a fuck, so I went for it. And lo and behold, it started damaging relationships, and my health and drive. I tried for a long time to put the bottle down. I got kicked out of the house and it looked like my wife and I were going to split up. There came a point when I realized enough was enough, and now I haven't picked up the bottle in seven years. It's dramatically affected my life in so many positive ways, giving me the opportunity to be a good husband and father, as well as a kickass frontman. I watch all the fucking VH1 documentaries about musicians dying, and having friends die from this shit, I'm lucky that I got out alive. I can't say I've been perfect — I've slipped up and smoked weed a few times, but haven't had any alcohol, cocaine, pills or anything else."

When asked if he ever feared that the need to stay sober might have meant he had to stop touring, Jacoby said: "I think that's why I kept falling off the wagon. Before we put out 'Getting Away With Murder' [2004], that was the first time I tried to put the bottle down. But on the road, I was apart from my sober friends, and I'd be on the bus with everyone drinking. So I'd end up in the back lounge, secretly chugging vodka. That was tough for years. Now I've been relieved of the obsession — I look back like, 'That's a young man's game.' Plus, I want to stay pretty."