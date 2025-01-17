PHILIP ANSELMO's SCOUR Releases 'Blades' Single From Upcoming 'Gold' Album

SCOUR, the extreme metal collective featuring an impressive lineup of heavy music veterans, including Philip H. Anselmo (PANTERA, DOWN),Derek Engemann (PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS),John Jarvis (NEST, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED),Mark Kloeppel (MISERY INDEX) and Adam Jarvis (PIG DESTROYER, MISERY INDEX, LOCK UP),has released a music video for its latest single, "Blades". The track is taken from SCOUR's long-awaited full-length album, "Gold", which will arrive on February 21, 2025 via Housecore Records in North America and Nuclear Blast in Europe.

Deepening the experience set forth on SCOUR's previously released EP trilogy, "Gold" pulls the listener through a blistering vortex of speed, aggression, and, above all, absolute horror. Drawing from a deep framework of literary horror masterworks, "Gold" guides the listener beyond the realm of death and through the metaphysical anomalies of a disheveled and decaying mind. In-so-which the pall of a savage universe is lifted, an inconceivable puppet master revealed, the remaining self of the listener excruciatingly dissolved, and left asking, "who is it that pulls the strings?"

Musically, SCOUR fuses the raw aggression of black metal with grindcore, punk, and thrash influences, manifesting a sound that honors extreme metal's roots while pushing it into modern territory. Their minimalist approach is relentless and brutal, perfectly embodying this vision.

Of "Gold"'s first single, "Infusorium", released in November, Revolver gushed, "It's an absolutely face-melting blast packed with elements of black metal, grindcore, punk, and thrash, all topped by Anselmo's throat-shredding death roar." Metal Injection concurred, writing, "holy shit, Anselmo sounds nothing short of demonic on this thing."

The video for "Blades", which was shot by Malcolm Pugh, includes footage from Anselmo's annual Housecore Home Haunt 2024 as well as SCOUR's most recent live show at Southport Hall in New Orleans.

Engemann comments: "SCOUR comes in hot with our second offering from the 'Gold' LP, 'Blades' — a fierce, ripping, 'unholy grilling of spirits!'

"From the very beginning of the 'Gold' writing sessions, 'Blades' stood out with its unrelenting, grinding riffage — a natural choice for track 2, keeping the album's blistering energy alive.

"The accompanying music video amplifies the intensity, filmed at none other than Philip Anselmo's private home Haunt. Shot during the Halloween season, the grotesque and gothic atmosphere provided the perfect backdrop for this 'tower of gore.' The video is topped off with spliced footage from our recent live show at the Southport Hall in New Orleans. Filmed and directed by the talented Malcolm Pugh, 'Blades' is a blood-soaked anthem that demands to be blasted at maximum volume."

"Gold", which features cover art by Cain Gillis, will be available on CD, LP, limited edition cassette (U.S. only),and digital formats.

"Gold" track listing:

01. Cross

02. Blades

03. Infusorium

04. Ornaments

05. Coin

06. Evil

07. Devil

08. Contaminated

09. Hell

10. Invoke

11. Gold

12. Angels

13. Serve

Forged in 2015, SCOUR quickly made their mark with the blistering debut single "Dispatched". Their first release, "The Grey EP" (2016),came via Anselmo's own Housecore Records, followed by "The Red EP" in 2017. In 2020, SCOUR unleashed their most aggressive effort yet, "The Black EP", released under Housecore and Nuclear Blast Records and featuring guest appearances from notable figures like Erik Rutan, Pat O'Brien and actor Jason Momoa.

And now SCOUR elevates their intensity with the announcement of their first full-length album, "Gold", which includes a guest solo by Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS). Recording for "Gold" began in February 2023 at Nodferatu's Lair — Philip Anselmo's personal studio and rehearsal space — which saw the band highly engaged in a concentrated effort toward a truly diabolical composition, with Anselmo leading the charge at every turn. One would often find the entire band in the control room in ecstatic debate, meticulously mulling over every blast beat and divebomb. The album was intermittently refined, and lyrical concepts finalized, over the course of 2023 as touring schedules would allow.

Anselmo began vocal recordings in the fall of 2023 at The Lair. Backup vocal recordings were then executed by the rest of the band in arena backstage rooms over the course of PANTERA's February 2024 tour, where the full band would also thoroughly review the instrumentation mixes. Once the tracks were finalized by SCOUR and mixing engineer Dennis Israel, they were then passed to Fascination Street Studio in Örebro, Sweden for mastering by Jens Bogren.

Despite their relatively short career, SCOUR has performed at some of the world's most prominent festivals, including Roskilde, Hellfest, Tecate Metal Fest and Maryland Deathfest. With such a powerful pedigree, SCOUR remains a dominant force in both live performances and studio recordings, and fans can expect even more from them in the future.

Photo by Malcolm Pugh