Photos From METALLICA's 2003 Visit To San Quentin Featured On New Line Of T-Shirts

Danny Clinch, famed photographer, music lover, musician, and trusted friend to some of the biggest names in music, captures the essence of musicians like no other. His work graces fine art galleries, albums, magazine covers, and rock photography anthology books. Now, Clinch is sharing his era-defining images with music fans through his upscale music T-shirt line, Clinch Collections, a joint partnership with industry vet Jeffrey Levine. Today, Clinch Collections releases a stunning line of shirts featuring shots Clinch captured at METALLICA's visit to San Quentin, where the band played an earth-shattering ten-song set in 2003.

"These photo T-shirts are inspired by my love of early rock n' roll, and punk and skate culture. I wanted to create the perfect go-to T-shirt for music fans with their favorite musicians on it," Clinch says.

Clinch Collections feature super soft, vintage washed, 100% cotton shirts elegantly adorned with some of Danny's most stunning fine art photography. Each image is faithfully reproduced, using a special printing process to create wearable art. Clinch Collections' inaugural release will feature images of Bruce Springsteen, PHISH, Willie Nelson and Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament. Each tee features hangtags detailing the story of the photo, as well as authorization and authentication from the artist and Clinch. This carefully curated clothing line is available at select retail outlets and at the Clinch Collections web site, as well as the Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park.

Clinch is a real-deal musician who has shared the stages as a soulful harmonica player with many of the legends he has photographed. He specializes in capturing rare, behind-the-scenes images of superstar musicians that are both myth-making and humanizing. Clinch Collections is the culmination of a life in music and for those whose life is music.

Clinch Collections is a partnership with Golden Goods USA founder Jeffrey Levine, a 30-year veteran of the apparel industry. Golden Goods USA is known for creating tees for elite music festivals with premium memorabilia T-shirts customers wear long after the final performance. Levine got his start making bootleg GRATEFUL DEAD T-shirts while he was still in college, and eventually was asked to be a part of the DEAD organization. He has since amassed decades of design and production experiences working with legendary brands such as Levi Strauss, Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan and others, and producing high-quality clothing content for many legendary brands and bands.

Clinch is one of the premier photographers across the entire music scene. He has photographed and filmed a wide range of artists, from Johnny Cash to Tupac Shakur, Bjork to Bruce Springsteen. His work has appeared on hundreds of album covers and in publications such as Vanity Fair, Spin, Rolling Stone, GQ, Esquire and more. He has presented his work in numerous galleries and published four books. He is also a Grammy-nominated director, having directed music videos for the likes of Willie Nelson, Tom Waits, PEARL JAM, FOO FIGHTERS and Dave Mathews, among others. Danny is Asbury Park, New Jersey-based. He recently increased his presence in town by creating the Transparent Gallery and becoming a local festival partner and promoter for the Sea Hear Now music, surfing, and arts festival. When not behind the lens, he can be found onstage playing harmonica with the TANGIERS BLUES BAND, or onstage with many of the superstar musicians he's photographed over the years.