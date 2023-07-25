PIERCE THE VEIL Announces Fall 2023 U.S. Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

Platinum-selling powerhouse PIERCE THE VEIL — guitarist/vocalist Vic Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Preciado — has announced their fall 2023 North American tour plans. "The Jaws Of Life Tour" will kick off on November 4 in Sacramento and run through December 8 in San Diego.

The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER and DESTROY BOYS in tow. It is truly a stacked lineup that shouldn't be missed!

PIERCE THE VEIL dropped their new album "The Jaws Of Life" — their first in seven years — in February via longtime label Fearless Records.

"The Jaws Of Life" marked a welcome return for PTV, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker and MTV, among others. The single "Emergency Contact" also landed in the Top 5 at alternative radio.

PIERCE THE VEIL on tour with L.S. DUNES, DAYSEEKER and DESTROY BOYS:

Nov. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Live

Nov. 05 - Fresno, CA - Fresno Convention Center

Nov. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 08 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Nov. 10 - San Antonio, TX - The Espee

Nov. 11 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena

Nov. 12 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Nov. 14 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Nov. 15 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Nov. 17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Nov. 18 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

Nov. 19 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 25 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Nov. 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Nov. 28 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Nov. 30 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 02 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Dec. 03 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Dec. 05 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Dec. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Dec. 08 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

PIERCE THE VEIL has debuted atop Billboard's Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums, and Hard Rock Albums charts twice — first with "Collide With The Sky" (2012) and its follow-up, "Misadventures" (2016). A decade after its release, the already-platinum "King For A Day" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock streaming chart, driven by the viral #KingForADay hashtag on TikTok.

The band Rolling Stone once described as "hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore," returns with album number five, and it's full of fuzzy guitars, massive melodic hooks, and PTV's distinct emotional heart. "The Jaws Of Life" is PIERCE THE VEIL at their most raw, crackling with urgency and immediacy. Never predictable, always engaging, PIERCE THE VEIL continue to soar on the strength of highly potent energy, rich musicality, and a scrappy sense of authentic exuberant ambition that's frankly unrivaled. Vic Fuentes, Tony Perry and Jaime Preciado put volatile, angsty, confessional emotions into the music, which is why their songs resonant with so many. "No matter where the band performs, fans will show up," wrote Loudwire. "When you see PIERCE THE VEIL live, you'll understand why."

PTV's evolution from album to album is nothing less than stunning. The early buzz generated by "A Flair For The Dramatic" (2007) made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. "Selfish Machines" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The Chicago Tribune saluted "Collide With The Sky" for its “post-hardcore punk with more than a few nods to QUEEN." They became a true arena act on "Misadventures", selling out huge venues without losing the intimate connection with their fans.

PIERCE THE VEIL have long cemented their status as one of the most exciting and relevant acts in their genre — by constantly evolving. With their new album "The Jaws Of Life" debuted at No. 1 on the Hard Music chart, as well is in the Top 3 of the Rock, Alternative, Independent, Vinyl, and Album Sales charts upon release. The album also received press accolades from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Gawker, The Huffington Post and Associated Press. The single "Emergency Contact" landed in the Top 5 at Alternative Radio, while selling out tours with I PREVAIL and THE USED. They've tallied over 2 billion streams and 500 million YouTube and have earned multiple gold and platinum RIAA certifications — proving that growth is a constant for them.

"The Jaws Of Life" was produced by Paul Meany (TWENTY ONE PILOTS, YUNGBLUD, WALK THE MOON),and mixed by Adam Hawkins (MACHINE GUN KELLY, TURNSTILE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS). Deadly serious subject matter abounds, but PIERCE THE VEIL enduringly navigates it all with grace. The lyrics continue the Fuentes tradition of painstaking honesty and clever twists of phrase. PIERCE THE VEIL performs at the biggest festivals and is counted among the biggest and brightest of a younger generation of bands. But it all starts with the songs. "The Jaws Of Life" is filled with the kind to keep the PTV fire burning forever.