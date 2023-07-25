SEVENDUST Releases Music Video For New Single 'Superficial Drug'

Grammy Award-nominated band SEVENDUST will release its fourteenth studio album, "Truth Killer", on July 28 via the band's new label home, Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" was once again tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, who has previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.

The fourth single from "Truth Killer" is "Superficial Drug", and an accompanying music video directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) can be seen below. The clip features the band performing as cloaked figures representing "superficial drugs" as they try to overtake the band.

"Truth Killer" showcases that the original and current SEVENDUST lineup — comprised of Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose — sounds as relevant today as it did on its 1997 self-titled debut.

From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic SEVENDUST sound of "Fence", the twelve songs on "Truth Killer" demonstrate the diverse style that has won the band a legion of loyal fans. "Truth Killer", "Everything" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic SEVENDUST sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today.

"Truth Killer" track listing:

01. I Might Let The Devil Win

02. Truth Killer

03. Won't Stop The Bleeding

04. Everything

05. No Revolution

06. Sick Mouth

07. Holy Water

08. Leave Hell Behind

09. Superficial Drug

10. Messenger

11. Love And Hate

12. Fence

In a February 2023 interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", Lowery stated about "Truth Killer": "I'm very stoked about the record. A lot of bands say that. I'm amazed we're still making music we love and we're not phoning it in. We worked really hard on it."

Clint previously talked about the upcoming SEVENDUST LP in an interview with "Good Company With Scott Bowling". At the time, he said: "I'm really excited about this record. We did that with Elvis Baskette. He's got his vibe. And this will be our third record with him."

Lowery went on to say that he has had to step away from the new SEVENDUST album after it was completed.

"I've listened to it, I've not liked it, I loved it, I hated it, and then I fell back in love with it," he explained.

"When I'm finished with a record, I really… That one took a lot out of me creatively, which is amazing that I even went for [a new solo] EP to do myself [shortly after finishing the SEVENDUST LP], 'cause I was kind of tapped out creatively. I couldn't even listen to the record afterwards. It was mixed and I heard it, and Elvis did a great job, but it was, like, 'I've gotta put it away for a while.' And I put it on the other day to listen to it, and I'm, 'Oh, man, this is gonna be good. People are gonna really dig it.' I think it's one of the best [records] we've done in a while, man."

In June 2022, SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose said that the writing session for the band's upcoming album was his "favorite" of SEVENDUST's career. "Just 5 guys in a farm house, creating," he wrote on Instagram. "Telling each other how much we love each other, supporting each other, enjoying being together. No outsiders, no drama, no bullshit. Just us…. The songs are magical, the vibe of the record is magical, our relationship with each other is magical."

In December 2021, SEVENDUST released a digital expanded edition of "Blood & Stone". "Blood & Stone Deluxe" contained five new tracks, including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of PERIPHERY, Richard Wicander of FIRE FROM THE GODS and Justin deBlieck, formerly of ICE NINE KILLS, provided remixes and the band finished recording "All I Really Know" and "What You Are" specifically for this release. "Blood & Stone Deluxe" was released via all digital partners via Rise Records.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann