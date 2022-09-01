PIERCE THE VEIL Shares First New Song Since 2016, 'Pass The Nirvana'

PIERCE THE VEIL has shared the lyric video for a brand new song, "Pass The Nirvana". The San Diego band, which Rolling Stone once described as "hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore," serves up a new track full of fuzzy guitars, massive melodic hooks, and PIERCE THE VEIL's distinct emotional heart.

"Pass The Nirvana" is quite the riff fest and it marks PIERCE THE VEIL's first new music since 2016. It was worth the wait — and then some. It is destined to become a fan favorite that the PIERCE THE VEIL faithful will scream the lyrics to at their live shows.

"'Pass the Nirvana' is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years," says PIERCE THE VEIL frontman Vic Fuentes about the song's powerful, relatable, and topical subject matter. "COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana."

PIERCE THE VEIL will return to the road this fall with I PREVAIL and FIT FOR A KING.

The time is right for PIERCE THE VEIL's comeback as one of their classic and most beloved songs is also having a pop culture resurgence. A decade after its release, the already-platinum single "King For A Day" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Streaming chart, driven by the viral #KingForADay hashtag on TikTok. The song has enjoyed quite a pop culture moment, as global music superstar Lizzo used the track in a video on the platform. It demonstrates how vital PTV's iconic catalog is — and how vital the band and its new material remains.

Right now, PIERCE THE VEIL is at its most raw, crackling with urgency and immediacy. Never predictable, always engaging, PIERCE THE VEIL continues to soar on the strength of highly potent energy, rich musicality, and a scrappy sense of authentic exuberant ambition that's frankly unrivaled. The aforementioned Fuentes, guitarist Tony Perry, and bassist Jaime Precadio put volatile, angsty, confessional emotions into the music, which is why their songs resonate with so many. "No matter where the band performs, fans will show up," wrote Loudwire. "When you see PIERCE THE VEIL live, you'll understand why."

PIERCE THE VEIL's evolution from album to album is nothing less than stunning. The early buzz generated by "A Flair For The Dramatic" (2007) made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. "Selfish Machines" shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. The Chicago Tribune saluted "Collide With The Sky" for its "post-hardcore punk with more than a few nods to QUEEN." They became a true arena act on "Misadventures", selling out huge venues without losing the intimate connection with their fans.