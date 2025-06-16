PIGGY D. Says MARILYN MANSON Is 'An Inspiration To People': 'I'm Proud To Stand Next To Him'

In a new interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.) was asked how he landed the gig as the bassist in Marilyn Manson's band. The 49-year-old musician, who had previously played with Rob Zombie, responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Referral. It's a small, small community. Yeah, the timing worked out. Things are meant to be. I guess that's the universe working the way it should.

"It's been really cool to be along for the ride for this rebirth," Matt added. "And the band is killer, and we have a great time, and the shows have been rad. And, yeah, I can't say or feel any better about it."

When MikeZ noted that it must be "great" working with a newly sober Manson, Montgomery concurred. "Yeah, he's amazing," he said. "His focus is sharp and he is an inspiration to people; he really is. And I'm proud to stand next to him, because I think he's representing hard. And as somebody that's been in and out of sobriety over the years, it's amazing to see somebody turn their life around. It's always an amazing story. It doesn't matter who they are. It's always an amazing story. The miracle is never lost on me. You put a microphone in front of it, you can do some good. And it's cool."

Matt also talked about another addition to Manson's band, guitarist Reba Meyers, who has previously played with the Grammy-nominated act CODE ORANGE. He said: "It's great to have a female voice doing the female vocal parts. It's really cool. And she adds so much color and texture to the songs. Yeah, she's awesome. She's a joy."

Asked if the Manson setlist pretty much "writes itself" nowadays, Matt said: "I wouldn't say it writes itself. There's a new [Manson] record [out, 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1'], and [Manson's cover of Phil Collins's seminal song] 'In The Air Tonight' just came out. So there's an agenda, obviously, 'cause there's a want to play this new material, but there's also songs you probably should play. And then there's been some interesting curveballs. On the last tour, we did 'Long Hard Road Out Of Hell' [from the soundtrack to the 1997 motion picture 'Spawn'], which was a nice addition. So it's cool. It's cool. There's a wealth of material to pull from, if you wanna get weird and do weird stuff. He knows what he's doing. And personally, what do I love? I love the hard stuff. But that's just because it makes me think it's 1996 again, which was a good time — nostalgic for different reasons. But I enjoy all of it, honestly. It's all very musical and fun stuff to play, and I'm honored to be able to play it."

Matt played his first show with Manson last August at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer 2024 arena tour.

Montgomery joined Rob Zombie in 2006 as the replacement for Rob "Blasko" Nicholson. Nicholson left Zombie in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band. Nicholson rejoined Zombie in 2024 following Montgomery's departure.

Montgomery's debut performance with Rob Zombie came on May 24, 2006 during an appearance on CBS's "Late Night Show With David Letterman".

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In addition to his work with Zombie and Manson, Montgomery has collaborated with Alice Cooper, John 5 and Wednesday 13. He's also released solo music and is a member of THE HAXANS alongside NEW YEARS DAY singer Ash Costello.