POISON THE WELL Releases First New Song In 15 Years, 'Trembling Level'

POISON THE WELL released the definitive album "The Opposite of December... A Season Of Separation" in December 1999 and it went on to become a benchmark of the genre that has inspired a generation of bands. The LP was chosen as one of the "15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today" by Brooklyn Vegan; as one of the "21 Best U.S. Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Kerrang!; as one of the "25 Best Metalcore Albums of All Time" by Loudwire; and as one of the "Top 60 Best Hard Rock Albums of All Time" by Revolver. Its influence is indisputable.

But the band is not content to rest on the laurels of its past achievements, as mighty as those achievements are. Instead, POISON THE WELL is looking forward in 2025 by releasing its first new song in 15 years with "Trembling Level".

"Trembling Level" finds POISON THE WELL in top form. Harmonics pierce the armor of a thick riff, and a guttural groove tosses and turns beneath Jeff Moreira's hard-hitting screams. The barrage subsides on an arresting bridge anchored by a dramatic drumroll. A final melodic warning, "Don't you let the silhouettes lead you to the ocean floor," gives way to one last pit-splitting breakdown.

"For me, I was trying to figure how to effectively incorporate elements from our whole discography into one song," POISON THE WELL guitarist Ryan Primack reveals. "We ended up with this, and it has a little bit of everything we've done throughout the course of our existence."

"Lyrically, it's about tackling a fear," says Moreira. "I tend to write based on personal experience. You're approaching something you're scared to do, going through it, and realizing the hardest parts are actually the ones you should be looking towards because those will lead you to success.”

In other POISON THE WELL news, the band has signed with SharpTone Records. More new music is expected, so stay tuned. The band also fortifies its ranks by officially welcoming bassist Noah Harmon and guitarist Vadim Taver into the fold. Both musicians have played with the group for years. Now, they round out the lineup.

Last year, POISON THE WELL announced a massive 25th-anniversary tour celebrating "The Opposite Of December... A Season Of Separation" this spring. POISON THE WELL will be playing the beloved album in full every night, making it a show not to be missed. GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST will serve as support. New dates have been added in Mesa, Arizona and Lawrence, Kansas. All dates are in the graphic below.

Moreira says: "For me, 'The Opposite of December...' represents everything I absorbed as a teenager: the shows, the music, the raw energy of hardcore and punk. I never imagined that record would still resonate 25 years later. Seeing people continue to connect with it inspires me every day, and I'm so grateful for the opportunities this band has given me.

"This upcoming tour is so much more than just a series of shows. It's a celebration of that record, its impact, and the journey we've shared together. We've worked hard to make it special in every way — from the lineup, featuring GLASSJAW, BETTER LOVERS and TEENAGE WRIST, to the merch, the setlist, and the production. It's all about honoring 'The Opposite of December...' and the listeners who've supported us through the years."

He finishes, "For this to be our first tour in 15 years feels unreal. I can't wait to celebrate with everyone in April. Open the door for your friend."