POISON Will 'One Million Percent' Tour Again, Says BRET MICHAELS

During a February 15 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Bret Michaels, who is continuing to promote his "Parti-Gras" solo tour, was asked if he foresees possibly taking POISON out again on the road with another two or three or four other big acts, like he did as part of the 2022 "The Stadium Tour". "One million percent," he responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "I was grateful to be out there again. With MÖTLEY [CRÜE] and [DEF] LEPPARD and to be out there with Joan [Jett], I one thousand percent see that [kind of thing happening again]."

The 60-year-old musician continued: "I wouldn't be doing any of this without being out there with [my POISON bandmates] C.C. [DeVille, guitar] and Bobby [Dall, bass] and Rikki [Rockett, drums], but with the Bret Michaels [solo] band and that feeling I get having Pete Evick out there with me and Dean [Cramer] The Machine and Norman [Voss] and Meri [Schaefer] and Rob [Jozwiak] and all of us, we all carry that same feeling."

Circling back to the possibility of POISON touring again in the not-too-distant future, Bret said: "I think in 2025, 2026, one million percent. We're gonna bring all the POISON greatest-hits reunion and make it part of what 'Parti-Gras' is. We'll make it the POISON reunion 'Parti-Gras' and bring a lot of great bands and just, without a doubt, unleash all those POISON greatest hits."

POISON's long-delayed North American trek with DEF LEPPARD, MÖTLEY CRÜE and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022.

In 2018, POISON completed the "Nothin' But A Good Time" tour with CHEAP TRICK and POP EVIL.

POISON's last album of new material was 2002's "Hollyweird". An album of covers, "Poison'd", followed in 2007.

Back in 2018, Dall said that POISON "should" be making a new studio album but claimed that he didn't know if it would happen. "I'm not going to bullshit you and say there's any [new music] in the process [of being made]," he told All That Shreds. "Would I like there to be? Yes. But, it's a matter of everyone having the time. Everybody in the band has other commitments. Some members have younger children than others. So between those two issues, it's difficult, and, you know, [there are] health issues as we get older. Should we be making a new record? Yes, definitely. But will it happen? I don't know."

In a 2017 interview, Rikki acknowledged that part of the reason the band hasn't been motivated to work on new music has been the fact that fans rarely show interest in hearing fresh material performed live when classic rock groups go on tour. "We could write the second coming of 'Talk Dirty To Me', and I don't know if people wanna hear it or not, and that's a frustrating thing; it really is," he said. "AEROSMITH was able to do it, but not everybody is. I mean, even THE ROLLING STONES have had problems with that in the last few years. So… I don't know. But I do think it's important to stay viable. For the 'über fans,' it's always a really, really good thing. And that's what you do it for — you do it for you, you do it for the real fans, the real true fans."

More recently, Rockett admitted that he and other members of POISON harbored some resentment toward Michaels, whose frequent tours as a solo artist caused the band to take a five-year break from the road.

"I think we need to get away from each other and do other things, but at the same time, I think he spent a little too much time away," Rockett said. "There's definitely some resentment, but not resentment like I want him to fail. I want him to do good. I just want POISON to be important too, and I would like [him] to put a little more energy into POISON."