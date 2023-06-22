POISON's RIKKI ROCKETT Blasts 'Inhumane' Social Media Reaction To Plight Of Titan Passengers

POISON drummer Rikki Rockett has blasted "really inhumane" comments on social media about the plight of the Titan, a purportedly cutting-edge submersible that had been on a sightseeing tour down to the wreck of the Titanic before it vanished Sunday. All five people inside — including a father and his 19-year-old son — are believed to have died after the submersible suffered a "catastrophic implosion," according to OceanGate, the company that led the mission.

On Wednesday (June 21),one day before search and rescue teams found outer parts of the Titan near the site of the Titanic wreckage, Rikki took to his Facebook page to write: "My heart goes out to the people and families of the missing submarine.

"I have heard some really inhumane comments from people like, 'Play stupid games, get stupid prizes!' and A-hole comments like that. Really? People being that judge mental and inhumanly pathetic blow my mind.

"Have YOU ever done something that was important to you, but seemed stupid and a waste of money to others? I bet we all have.

"I seriously think the collective consciousness can help in dire situations.

"Can't we please just offer decency at a time like this?

"Godspeed to everyone involved."

Earlier today (Thursday, June 22),Rikki returned to his Facebook page to write: "Terrible news about the Oceangate vessel, but it at least looks like they never knew it was coming.

"God bless the families and friends who passed. I hope people are saved in the future learning from this.

"To the people who are making fun of this catastrophe… you are very special A-holes. I won't forget you! I will never view you in the same way."

The debris found on the ocean floor about 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic was "consistent with catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber" in the submersible, said Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, OceanGate wrote: "This is a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea."

The five men who died in the submersible included OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, French maritime and Titanic expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet and a father and son from one of Pakistan's most prominent families, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood.

"These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world's oceans. Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time," OceanGate said in a statement Thursday.

