POP EVIL Announces Fall 2023 U.S. 'Flesh & Bone Tour'

September 5, 2023

Michigan-based hard rock group POP EVIL has announced the "Flesh & Bone Tour", with special guests FAME ON FIRE and LYLVC. The "Flesh & Bone Tour" is an 18-date, headlining U.S. run that commences in Fort Smith, Arkansas on October 28, 2023, and wraps in the band's hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan on November 22, 2023. Tickets to these shows go on sale to the public this Friday, September 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

POP EVIL's current single, and title track of the band's recent album, "Skeletons", is now Top 10 on the Billboard chart. The single has quickly become a staple for POP EVIL and is now approaching eight million streams.

"Skeletons" was released in March via MNRK Heavy. The 11 tracks feature the singles "Eye Of The Storm", which landed at the No. 5 "Most Played Song In 2022" on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, and "Paranoid (Crash & Burn)". The album also includes guest performers such as Ryan Kirby from FIT FOR A KING on "Dead Reckoning" — a song brought to the table by bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser — plus Blake Allison from DEVOUR THE DAY providing guest vocals on "Wrong Direction".

"Flesh & Bone Tour" dates:

Oct. 28 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
Oct. 29 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
Oct. 31 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Nov. 1 - Angola, IN - Electric Ballroom
Nov. 3 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Nov. 4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
Nov. 5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 7 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Nov. 9 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Nov. 10 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Nov. 11 - Johnson City, TN - Capone’s
Nov. 12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Nov. 14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Nov. 16 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
Nov. 18 - Cleveland, OH - Temple Live*
Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
Nov. 21 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
Nov. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

* No FAME ON FIRE

POP EVIL frontman Leigh Kakaty said about "Skeletons": "This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It's more uptempo, it's got bigger riffs, and we're trying to capture the energy of our live show. But it's also a positive message. I know it's a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there's a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it's about looking at something in a positive way."

"Skeletons" saw POP EVIL once again working with producer Drew Fulk (DISTURBED, PAPA ROACH, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE),a friend and collaborator on a few previous albums that generated hits.

"With 'Versatile', we had a bunch of producers, but for this album, we just wanted to work with one person and get back to our roots," said Kakaty. "There's an energy he and I have, and he's been great at helping us build these songs and work around some collective themes."

Photo by Nick Fancher

