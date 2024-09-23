POPPY Announces New Album 'Negative Spaces'

Singer, songwriter, subversive performance artist, video director, and purveyor of surrealist chaos Poppy will release a new album, "Negative Spaces", on November 15 via Sumerian Records. The LP is set to reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre. The announce comes on the heels of last week's release, the genre-defying banger and first taste of "Negative Spaces", "They're All Around Us".

"Negative Spaces" follows Poppy's recent successful collaborations: BAD OMENS' "V.A.N.", which climbed the Active Rock Radio charts and has entered the top 15 at the format, and KNOCKED LOOSE's "Suffocate", which broke into the top 10 on Spotify's Viral 50 USA playlist. Her solo track "New Way Out", released this summer, is currently No. 30 on the Active Rock radio charts and climbing.

In addition to the esteemed collaborations, 2024 has been a monumental year for Poppy's live performances. In January, she kicked things off by joining BAD OMENS on the "Concrete Forever" tour across Europe, followed by her headlining her own "Zig" tour throughout the region. In March, Poppy came back stateside and supported AVENGED SEVENFOLD on their month-long North American tour. This summer, she opened for THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS on their North American run.

An insatiably inventive drive has fueled Poppy's surrealistic rise through countless corners of the arts and music worlds, with each of her many projects so far revealing a different glimpse of a true visionary unconcerned with genre, unimpressed by convention, and forever defying expectations. It's that eclecticism that has cemented Poppy's reputation as a boundary-obliterating artist redefining culture as we know it, at every turn.

From performance art provocateur, to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy 1960s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision. Her 2021 Grammy nod for "Best Metal Performance" ("BLOODMONEY") marked the first time a solo female artist had ever been nominated in the category. Her staggeringly chameleon-like adaptability has kept fans guessing what's next every step of the way. And yet, each impressive and feverishly ambitious pivot manages to sound uniquely, and singularly Poppy.

"Negative Spaces" continues the sonic adventurism of this spring's diamond-radiant industrial anthem "New Way Out", with Poppy and co-producer Jordan Fish (ex-BRING ME THE HORIZON) also mirror-balling through delicately delivered pop, full-bodied screams, synth-symbiotic 1980s retro-futurism, and energy-jolted 2000s pop-punk. It's the thrilling sound of an ever-evolving artist redefining their legacy one song at a time, with a welcome understanding that there's still so much inspiration to be found in the margins yet to be explored, deep within the negative spaces.

Photo credit: Sam Cannon