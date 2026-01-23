POPPY Shares Music Video For 'Time Will Tell' From 'Empty Hands' Album

Twice-Grammy-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter and subversive performance artist Poppy has just released her new album, "Empty Hands", via Sumerian Records. The project comes alongside a music video for her song "Time Will Tell", available below.

"Empty Hands" marks Poppy's seventh studio album, and with each new release, she crystallizes her identity as a true visionary unconcerned with genre. The album draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice.

Also out today, Poppy's "Time Will Tell" music video shares a thematic thread with other visualizers from the album. The uncanny video shows Poppy set against a nightmarish backdrop, complete with anti-gravity floating clocks, body doubles, and time traveling portals. With each new release, she continues to establish herself as a musician with a clearcut creative vision. The video was directed by frequent collaborator Orie McGinness.

Poppy starts the year with incredible momentum after a series of successes in 2025. "Suffocate", her collaboration with KNOCKED LOOSE, was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in that category for her solo track "Bloodmoney".

In the lead-up to "Empty Hands", Poppy shared three critically acclaimed singles, "Guardian", "Bruised Sky" and "Unravel", which were co-produced and co-written with Jordan Fish. She also collaborated with Amy Lee (EVANESCENCE) and Courtney LaPlante (SPIRITBOX) on a musical tour de force titled "End Of You". Upon release, "End Of You" was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

This winter and spring, Poppy visits Australia and Europe on her newly announced 2026 "Constantly Nowhere" tour. She returns to the states this summer for select festival dates before joining EVANESCENCE as support for their European tour this fall.

Photo credit: Paris Mumpower (courtesy of The Oriel Company)