POP EVIL Releases New Single 'The Decay', Announces 'What Remains (Midnight Edition)'

To mark the first anniversary of the band's acclaimed album "What Remains", POP EVIL has announced the release of "What Remains (Midnight Edition)", arriving March 27, 2026.

The band's new single, "The Decay", is out today after premiering on SiriusXM Octane yesterday. The track is a riff-forward modern rock track with depth, melody, and staying power.

Regarding the release, POP EVIL shares: "In a world full of pain, lies, distractions and half-truths, how easy is it to swallow venom dressed up as medicine without recognizing the damage being done? The choice to help or to hurt is ours. This song is raw, uncomfortable, and honest, an invitation to face the darkness, accept responsibility, and choose to make a difference while you still have time."

To further reflect this mindset, POP EVIL made the conscious decision to forgo any use of A.I. in crafting the official visualizer. Directed by Sam Shapiro and produced by the skilled CGI team at VSRL Company, the visualizer reinforces the song's core message: what we choose to create and support truly matters. Watch it below.

"What Remains (Midnight Edition)" expands the album's powerful legacy with new material, including "The Decay" and a studio-refined reimagining of the iconic '80s anthem "Don't You (Forget About Me)", reimagined through POP EVIL's unmistakable modern-rock lens.

Originally released as POP EVIL's most uncompromising and emotionally exposed body of work to date, "What Remains" stands as both a sonic reckoning and a personal confession. Heavier, darker, and more direct than anything the band has released before, the album channels arena-ready modern rock and metal into a deeply introspective narrative, with frontman Leigh Kakaty laying bare the truths, scars, and battles that shaped his life.

With "What Remains (Midnight Edition)", POP EVIL completes a full creative arc, stripping away armor, confronting the past, and standing firmly in the present. It is a reckoning with who Kakaty was, who he is now, and who he's determined to become. More than an anniversary release, the "Midnight Edition" solidifies "What Remains" as the definitive POP EVIL statement, unflinching, unapologetic, and impossible to ignore.

Last year POP EVIL released a four-song EP, "Unleaded". The live, acoustic EP was a bold departure from the band's signature sound. "Unleaded" revealed an entirely different side of POP EVIL — one that traded distortion and fury for shadow and nuance.

POP EVIL first rose to international prominence with debut album "Lipstick On The Mirror", featuring the RIAA-certified-gold single "100 In A 55". After Kakaty famously tore up the band's major label contract onstage, POP EVIL signed with MNRK Heavy (formerly eOne Music). 2011's "War Of Angels" debuted in the Top 10 of the Rock Albums chart and produced three Top 10 singles.

The band's 2013 album "Onyx" put them in the Top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the first time and boasted three consecutive No. 1 rock songs, two RIAA gold singles and one platinum single, "Torn To Pieces". POP EVIL's next release, "Up", was the No. 1 Independent Album in America and made it to No. 25 on the Billboard 200. It featured several Top 5 rock songs and a chart topper with "Footsteps", which also went gold. POP EVIL's 2018 self-titled set included the No. 1 hit and certified-gold single "Waking Lions" and two other Top 10 hits. 2020's "Versatile", meanwhile, scored two No. 1 rock songs: "Breathe Again" and "Survivor". In 2023, the band released its seventh studio album "Skeletons", which spawned their eighth and ninth No. 1 singles: "Eye Of The Storm" and "Skeletons".