POPPY Spotlighted In SPOTIFY's 'Day In The Life' Episode

In the latest episode of Spotify's "Day In The Life", twice-Grammy-nominated transcendent singer, songwriter and subversive performance artist Poppy opens up about her upcoming album, "Empty Hands", leaning into what she loved performing live and learning to accept the ride instead of fighting it. And when the noise settles, she checks in with her best friend, Pi.

"Empty Hands" will be released on January 23, 2026 via Sumerian Records. The LP marks Poppy's seventh studio album, and with each new release, she crystallizes her identity as a true visionary unconcerned with genre. "Empty Hands" draws from eclectic influences, with industrial elements, pop sensibilities, and moments that call back to Poppy's surrealist roots with her signature uncanny, machine-like voice.

Poppy is having a monumental year. "Suffocate", her collaboration with KNOCKED LOOSE, was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She previously made history in 2021 as the first-ever female solo nominee in the category for her solo track "Bloodmoney". From performance art provocateur (see new variety show "Improbably Poppy"),to video director, to sci-fi graphic novel author, to a globe-traveling recording artist whose songbook encompasses anything from brutal metal breakdowns and snappy '60s bubblegum, to trap-pop and grunge-punk, absolutely nothing has been off-limits when it comes to Poppy masterfully executing her varied artistic vision.

Recently, Poppy released "Unravel" co-produced by Jordan Fish. The track followed an enigmatic cover of WHAM's holiday favorite "Last Christmas", exclusively for Spotify, and a musical tour de force in collaboration with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante titled "End Of You". Upon release, "End Of You" was immediately met with widespread praise and debuted at no.1 on Billboard's Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.

To prepare for her new chapter, Poppy closed out the second leg of her "They're All Around Us" tour, continuing a nearly year-long celebration of her critically acclaimed album "Negative Spaces". This was followed by several dates as support for LINKIN PARK on their South American tour. Next, she plans to visit Australia and Europe on her newly announced 2026 "Constantly Nowhere" tour.

Photo credit: Hector Clark