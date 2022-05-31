PORNO FOR PYROS Announces Chicago Concert

PORNO FOR PYROS, the post-JANE'S ADDICTION band fronted by Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell, will perform on July 30 at Metro in Chicago, Illinois. The concert will be part of the "Official Lollapalooza Aftershows At Metro".

PORNO FOR PYROS most recently performed at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 22. The band was a late addition to the event after JANE'S ADDICTION pulled out of the event due to guitarist Dave Navarro's "long bout with COVID."

Regular PORNO FOR PYROS drummer Stephen Perkins was unable to make the band's first full set since 1998 because he was reportedly suffering from an infection. Filling in for him was his drum tech Mike Gryciuk.

Backing Farrell at Welcome To Rockville were PORNO FOR PYROS guitarist Peter DiStefano as well as on-again/off-again bassist Mike Watt. Farrell collaborator Nick Maybury also played guitar. Farrell's wife Etty Lau and Joie Shettler provided backing vocals.

PORNO FOR PYROS' 13-song set included six tracks from its self-titled 1993 debut, three from 1996's "Good God's Urge" and four JANE'S ADDICTION songs: "1%", "Ain't No Right", "Mountain Song" and "Stop".

In 2020, PORNO FOR PYROS reunited for a performance as part of Lollapalooza's Lolla2020 livestream. Farrell, Perkins, DiStefeno and Watt were filmed outside performing acoustic backyard versions of the 1993 hit "Pets" as well as "Kimberly Austin", a track from PORNO FOR PYROS' second LP, the aforementioned "Good God's Urge".

Rumors of a PORNO FOR PYROS reunion had been brewing for years. It was previously planned for Farrell's Las Vegas show "Kind Heaven" in 2019 before being scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed in 1992, PORNO FOR PYROS released its first self-titled debut album in 1993, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Original bassist Martyn LeNoble left the group in 1996, and Watt replaced him from 1996 through 1997. "Good God's Urge" followed in 1996 before PORNO FOR PYROS broke up in 1998.

Prior to the Lolla2020 livestream, PORNO FOR PYROS' last performance was at Farrell's 50th-birthday party in 2009.

Photo credit: Cameron Nunez