PORNO FOR PYROS' Last-Ever Concert In Los Angeles To Air Live On VEEPS

After a 26-year touring hiatus, alternative rock superstars PORNO FOR PYROS are about to say goodbye to the road forever with the 15-city "Horns, Thorns, En Halos" farewell tour. On Sunday, February 18, 2024, the band will take the stage at the Belasco to play their last show in their home city of Los Angeles, and Veeps will air the concert live so fans everywhere can join in as Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Peter DiStefano close an epic chapter in their musical journey. Veeps All Access subscribers can access the show for free as part of their subscription, otherwise tickets to the livestream are on sale for $17.99.

"We're excited to welcome you to our home and want to capture the energy from the final show in Los Angeles as if you are there with us," PORNO FOR PYROS said. "Your support means the world to us and this is a way for us to keep memories alive with you."

In November 2023, 30 years after the release of their self-titled album, PORNO FOR PYROS debuted a new single. Originally inspired by the bandmembers' close encounters with dolphins on their globe-trotting surfing trips of the '90s, the ocean-conscious track "Agua" reflects their contemporary environmental concerns.

"Porno For Pyros: Horns, Thorns, En Halos" will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers or fans can buy an individual show ticket for $17.99 on Veeps.com. The show will air live on Veeps on February 18, 2024 at approximately 9 p.m PST. The stream will be available on the platform for two years after the air date, with a seven-day rewatch period for individual ticket purchasers.

Farrell, Perkins and DiStefano will kick off their 2024 tour, produced by Live Nation, on February 13 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, California; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Toronto, Ontario; Boston, Massachusetts; New York and more before wrapping up in Montclair, New Jersey at The Wellmont Theater on March 10.

Farrell shared his excitement for the launch, stating: "Now we're here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life."

2022 saw the reunion of the original members (Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefano and Martyn LeNoble) for a sold-out show at the Belasco in DTLA. Since then, they have performed at Welcome To Rockville, the Chicago Metro followed by a live performance at Lollapalooza.

PORNO FOR PYROS is an American alternative rock band formed in Los Angeles, California, United States in 1992, following the break-up of JANE'S ADDICTION. The band comprised former JANE'S ADDICTION members Perry Farrell (vocals) and Stephen Perkins (drums),as well as Peter DiStefano (guitar) and Martyn LeNoble (bass),until LeNoble was replaced by Mike Watt during the recording of 1996's "Good God's Urge". The band released two studio albums, "Porno For Pyros" (1993) and "Good God's Urge" (1996),before going on hiatus in 1998. PORNO FOR PYROS has since reunited occasionally, and they have been working on new material as of 2021.

Following the demise of the critically and commercially successful JANE'S ADDICTION, Farrell and Perkins formed PORNO FOR PYROS after acquiring DiStefano and LeNoble. Farrell named the band after seeing an ad for fireworks in a pornographic magazine. The name has also been connected through song lyrics to the Los Angeles riots which occurred in the band's hometown around the time of PORNO FOR PYROS' inception. Prior to releasing their eponymous first album, PORNO FOR PYROS embarked on a nationwide tour to support the new band. By the time the band's debut album was released in 1993, anticipation surrounding the project was enough to briefly drive the album to the No. 3 position on the Billboard 200 chart. The video for the album's second single, "Pets", received heavy airplay on MTV. Following the album's release, PORNO FOR PYROS continued a heavy touring schedule, including an appearance at Woodstock '94 along with a cameo on HBO's "The Larry Sanders Show". Unlike the relatively straight-ahead rock shows that were the hallmark of live JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS live shows relied heavily on props, extras and special effects (including pyrotechnics).