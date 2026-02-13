Posthumous JOHN SYKES Single 'My Guitar' Now Available

Australia's Golden Robot Records has released "My Guitar", a "powerful and deeply personal" posthumous single from late English guitarist John Sykes (TYGERS OF PAN TANG, THIN LIZZY, WHITESNAKE, BLUE MURDER, SYKES),available now on all major streaming platforms.

According to the label, "My Guitar" was recorded and updated during the sessions John worked on after signing with Golden Robot Records and forms part of the creative body of work he was actively developing at the time that he presented to the label. The track "captures the unmistakable spirit, tone, and fire that defined Sykes as one of the most influential guitarists of his generation — raw, melodic, and emotionally charged."

Addressing the fact that Sykes's family issued a statement blasting Golden Robot for its plans to release a posthumous EP from John, saying the estate had not "authorised, entered into, or agreed to any arrangement with Golden Robot Records for his unfinished material to be mastered, released or distributed under their label," the label added: " In light of recent speculation surrounding this release, Golden Robot Records wishes to assure fans that this music is being released with the utmost respect, care, and affection for John. The release of 'My Guitar' is fully permitted under John's recording agreement, and reflects the shared intention, held while he was with us, to complete and present this material properly. This is not a retrospective reconstruction, but a continuation of work that John himself began with us.

"Serving as the first glimpse into a four-track EP, 'My Guitar' offers fans an intimate connection to John's creative voice in its purest form," the label added. "The EP, worked on during his time with Golden Robot Records, will be respectfully released later in 2026, with a clear focus on preserving the integrity of his original vision and honoring his legacy.

"Best known for his iconic work with WHITESNAKE, THIN LIZZY, BLUE MURDER, and his celebrated solo career, John Sykes left an indelible mark on hard rock and heavy music worldwide. 'My Guitar' stands as both a tribute and a testament — an artist speaking directly through his instrument one final time.

"For Golden Robot Records, this release is about honoring John, completing what we started together, and sharing his music with the fans who loved him. It is wrapped in respect, gratitude, and deep admiration for an extraordinary musician.

"For fans old and new, this is more than a song — it is a moment, a memory, and a final salute to a true guitar legend."

Sykes, who performed with THIN LIZZY and WHITESNAKE in the 1980s, died following a battle with cancer, a January 2025 statement posted on his verified Facebook page revealed. He was 65 years old.

Back in July 2021, Sykes released the official Parker Thibault-produced music video for a new song called "Out Alive". The track, which was recorded at least five years ago, was expected to appear on Sykes's long-awaited new solo album, "Sy-Ops".

"Out Alive" was the second song from "Sy-Ops" to be released in 2021. Back in January 2021, Sykes dropped a video for "Dawning Of A Brand New Day", also produced by Thibault, with additional footage courtesy of Natasha Gregory and James Sykes.

In 2020, Sykes revealed that he had parted ways with Golden Robot Records without releasing a single record through the label.

Sykes's partnership with the Australian company was first announced in January 2019. At the time, John promised that his first album in two decades would arrive before the end of 2019. However, things apparently went south shortly after the signing, with Sykes later accusing the label of making "little attempt to move things forward despite our best efforts and patience."

"Sy-Ops" was expected to include such other tracks as "Believe In Yourself" and "My Guitar".

Speaking to Reality Check TV at the January 2019 Hall Of Heavy Metal History event in Anaheim, California, Sykes stated about his absence from the rock scene: "I'm looking forward to getting out on the road and playing again. I kind of go underground and stay there for a while. I don't know, man. Sometimes I just take off and shut it all down. But I'm getting the itch, I've been having the itch to get back out and play, so I'm looking forward to that."

Asked about the musical direction of his new record, Sykes said: "It's kind of got flavors of old and new. But I think it'll be pleasing to a lot of people to hear it. I think it'll touch a fair few people if they check it out. It's a good, solid album — it's not just a couple of tracks and a load of fillers."

Sykes's band for his tour was expected to include his onetime BLUE MURDER bandmate Tony Franklin (bass) and Fred Boswell Jr. (drums).

John's best-known work was when he joined WHITESNAKE and co-wrote the band's self-titled seventh studio album, released in 1987. It produced a major power ballad hit, "Is This Love", along with the No. 1 hit "Here I Go Again". The album was a major crossover hit, eventually selling over eight million copies in the U.S. alone.

Sykes announced his departure from THIN LIZZY in July 2009, explaining that "I feel it's time to get back to playing my own music."

Back in 2012, Sykes pulled out of a planned collaboration with DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy and MR. BIG bassist Billy Sheehan. In 2011, the project demoed more than a dozen songs at a Los Angeles studio, with Portnoy describing one track as "copping the [LED] ZEPPELIN/[BLACK] SABBATH vibe" and another as "[PINK] FLOYD meets [DEEP] PURPLE!!! Some serious old-school classic rock."

Three years ago, Sykes's former BLUE MURDER bandmate Carmine Appice told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he had no contact with Sykes despite repeated attempts to reach out to the guitarist. "I think he's done [playing music]," the drummer said at the time. "I send him texts; I don't hear nothing back. I don't know. Maybe he's pissed off at me for some reason. But I talk with [BLUE MURDER bassist] Tony [Franklin]; he hasn't heard from him either."

BLUE MURDER was formed by Sykes and released two studio albums — 1989's self-titled effort and the 1993 follow-up, "Nothin' But Trouble" — before calling it quits.

Sykes co-wrote nine of the tracks on WHITESNAKE's classic 1987 album "Whitesnake", including mega-hits "Still Of The Night" and "Is This Love?"

Sykes found himself thrown out of WHITESNAKE, alongside bassist Neil Murray and drummer Aynsley Dunbar, even before the album had been released. WHITESNAKE singer and leader David Coverdale then assembled an entirely different, MTV-friendly group to tour the record.

Back in 2017, Sykes admitted that he was still "very bitter" about how Coverdale treated him. "David said nothing to any of us about having decided to kick us out of the band," the guitarist told Rock Candy magazine, claiming he only found out he was no longer a member of WHITESNAKE when he asked the band's A&R man John Kalodner what was going on.

"I was furious and wasn't about to accept this," said Sykes. "So I went down to the studio where David was still recording his vocals, prepared to confront him. Honest to God, he ran away, got in his car and hid from me!"

Sykes claimed Coverdale blamed record company Geffen for forcing him to change band members. "I knew he was fucking lying," said Sykes. And he insisted Coverdale's claims to have written 95 percent of the album's guitar parts were also false. "When I knew him, David could barely play the guitar," Sykes said.

Sykes also ruled out the possibility of collaborating with Coverdale in the future, saying: "I know David has been saying recently that he and I have been talking about working together on a project outside of WHITESNAKE. That's completely false. I really have no interest in ever talking to him again."

Two days after a Golden Robot press release revealed plans for the new John Sykes EP, the following statement was shared via John's official web site: "In response to this year's recent press release from Golden Robot Records, we feel it is necessary to issue a statement on behalf of the estate of John Sykes.

"In 2019, John Sykes parted ways with Golden Robot Records following ongoing issues relating to contractual agreements. Since that time neither John Sykes nor his estate has authorised, entered into, or agreed to any arrangement with Golden Robot Records for his unfinished material to be mastered, released or distributed under their label.

"Given these circumstances, we are deeply concerned by the decision to proceed with such actions at a time when John is no longer able to represent or defend his own position. It is also notable that in the years following John's departure from the label, no public announcements or attempts were made to release this material while he was alive.

"In our view these actions raise serious questions and feel profoundly disrespectful to John's legacy and to his immediate family, who are continuing to grieve and come to terms with the loss of a father, brother, and son."