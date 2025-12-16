POWER TRIP And MUNICIPAL WASTE To Headline 2026 Edition Of 'Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly'

There will be thrashing all around on May 2-3, 2026, when Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly — the world's heaviest and headbangingest craft beer event — returns to the Fillmore in Philadelphia and turns your boring festival into art for its ninth year! And for the first time ever, Metal & Beer Fest will be an all-ages show!

Texas crossover thrash juggernauts POWER TRIP will headline the Sunday night with their first Philly performance in seven years, while Richmond heroes MUNICIPAL WASTE will close out Saturday evening via a special celebration of selections from their thrash metal landmark "The Art Of Partying".

Of course, our flight of special sets doesn't end there! Montréal death metal kings CRYPTOPSY will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their "None So Vile" LP with a set of vintage (and a few new) rippers, while New York hardcore legends CRO-MAGS will perform their genre-defining "The Age Of Quarrel" album to honor its 40th anniversary.

The already stacked artist bill, presented by BLKIIBLK, is rounded out by: freshly reunited progressive psych sludge institution KYLESA; Oakland death metal raiders NECROT; Italian death cultists FULCI; bicoastal masked mincecore marauders HAGGUS; capitol grindcrushers NO/MÁS; and D.C. death/grind blasters BLOOD MONOLITH.

But that's just the (sober) half of it! The weekend's maelstrom of malts is fully covered via the country's most metal breweries! This year's beer lineup is once again presented by American craft beer vanguard 3 Floyds Brewing (IN) and includes featured breweries WarPigs Brewing (IN),XUL Beer Company (TN),Magnanimous Brewing (FL),New Trail Brewing Co. (PA),Nepenthe Brewing Co. (MD),Little Cottage Brewery (GA),Bear Cult Brewing Co. (DE) and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE). More breweries will be announced soon!

This year "Metal & Beer" ticket holders are granted exclusive access to the Foundry, the upstairs room at the Fillmore, where they can sample pours from and speak with participating breweries in a comfortable environment while still having access to audio and video feeds from the main hall. "Metal & Beer" tickets are limited to 500 per day.

Tickets for Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly are on sale on Friday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. ET, but the following pre-sales will occur first:

Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local (use code: WARMUP).

3 Floyds Brewing pre-sale begins Thursday, December 18 at 10 a.m. local (use code: ZOMBIEDUST).

Night Shift Merch pre-sale begins Thursday, December 18 at 12 p.m. local (use code: NIGHTSHIFT).