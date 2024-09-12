POWERFLO Supergroup Announces New Album 'Gorilla Warfare'

POWERFLO — vocalist Senen "Sen Dog" Reyes (CYPRESS HILL),vocalist/guitarist Billy Graziadei (BIOHAZARD),bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-FEAR FACTORY) and drummer Fred Aching — is back.

The hard rock supergroup will release its new album, "Gorilla Warfare", on November 1 via New Damage Records.

Alongside the album announcement, the band is also sharing the video for the title track. Watch it below. The song and video features Ernie C of BODY COUNT.

"We bring it to a new level with 'Gorilla Warfare'," says Graziadei about the album. "The second record always defines a band, I'm proud as hell of this release. Metal, punk, and hardcore all held together by the power flow of Sen Dog spitting mad verses all over it! The album is the best of CYPRESS HILL, BIOHAZARD and FEAR FACTORY, all combined into one massive beating! We even have a bit of BILLYBIO mixed into the fray."

As for the title track and first single, he continues, "I finished working on the song but felt it needed something else. After working on some ideas, I wasn't feeling it so I called up buddy Ernie C from BODY COUNT to see if he was down for helping me out. He came into the studio, loved the vibe and laid down some pure fire! That became the title track and the first single!"

"Gorilla Warfare" track listing:

01. I'm A Killer

02. You Ain't My Judge

03. Gorilla Warfare (feat. Ernie C)

04. War Machine

05. The Wrong One

06. Head Strong

07. Isolation

08. Big Dog

09. Fuck Em All

10. Drinkin' Beer And Gettin' Loud

POWERFLO combines the passionate, chaotic, and authentic urgency of a brand-new band with the unrivaled experience of its trailblazing members. All the members are genre giants who shaped heavy music and hip-hop and continue to innovate in this band. Their collective creative fingerprints are all over subculture, including early mashups of hardcore and rap, metal and industrial, and more.

"POWERFLO's mix of agit-rap, thrash metal, and punk attitude is a revelation to those who only know Sen Dog from his CYPRESS HILL joints," wrote long-running metal tastemaker Revolver. "His vocals are clear and sharp, and he drives the band's full-throttle crunch like a natural-born frontman. POWERFLO are energetic, pissed off, and built to last, with bite and hooks.

The blistering second album, "Gorilla Warfare", is a full-circle moment for the guys and the genre.

The groundbreaking "Judgment Night" soundtrack, released in 1993, was an early building block of the rap-metal mashups to come and featured both CYPRESS HILL and BIOHAZARD. Sen appeared on BIOHAZARD's classic third album, "State Of The World Address" (1994). Christian appears on CYPRESS HILL's "Skull & Bones" (2000) and "Stoned Raiders" (2001) and performed as part of their live band many times.

POWERFLO's self-titled debut arrived in 2017. Produced and recorded by Billy and mixed by Tue Madsen (MESHUGGAH, DARK TRANQUILITY, SICK OF IT ALL),the second album came together with even more confidence, ambition, and fearlessness. "Gorilla Warfare" cements POWERFLO as a heavy hitter with a bright future and career, even as it brings its members full circle with a genre they helped pioneer.

As Billy points out, "The three of us are survivors. We've experienced many great times and challenges. POWERFLO is so enjoyable because we have a blast doing this band together."

Photo credit: Melissa Castro