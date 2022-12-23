POWERMAN 5000's SPIDER ONE Says Post-Pandemic Shows Have Been 'More Fun And Crazier'

POWERMAN 5000 frontman Spider One spoke to Jai That Aussie Metal Guy about the increased importance of touring for rock bands compared to how it was when his group first started out. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For a band like us, [touring is] the lifeblood of the band. We're not going to stream enough on Spotify to matter. Unless you're, I guess, the top of the top of the top — Drake or Post Malone or something — streaming is not a source of any income for probably any rock band; maybe METALLICA or something. So you play live.

"It's funny how, as much as things change, it all comes full circle back to when you started the band and you had nothing and it was just you and your band and a couple of crew guys and you went on the road and you played and fucking hawked some t-shirts and booked a couple of rooms at the Holiday Inn," he continued. "It's kind of always been that and will always continue to be that — no matter how much technology changes with music distribution. Because it's the one thing so far that hasn't been able to be replicated by technology. So if you want that experience, there's only one way to get it."

Spider One also talked about what it has been like for POWERMAN 5000 to return to performing live after the pandemic. He said: "After COVID and being off the road for a couple of years, it was weird. We went back [on the road], and I was, like, 'I wonder what this is gonna be like,' if people were gonna be, like, 'Eh, I don't need that anymore.' And at least for us as a band, when we went out, I found more enthusiasm and the shows have been more fun and crazier than they were before. So I'm hoping that meant that people really learned to appreciate what it's like to [be in a room] with a few hundred sweaty people and just fucking rock out. So I found the experience to be really positive after the whole COVID lockdown."

In August 2020, POWERMAN 5000 released its latest album, "The Noble Rot", which both fans and critics have hailed for its nostalgic vibe and a fine return to form for these music veterans.

In May 2020, POWERMAN 5000 released its reimagining of the classic '80s new wave smash "We Got The Beat". "We Got The Beat" was originally released in 1981 as part of THE GO-GO'S' multi-platinum debut album "Beauty And The Beat".

"Tonight The Stars Revolt!", POWERMAN 5000's second album, was released on July 20, 1999 by DreamWorks Records. It has sold over one million copies and achieved platinum status on the back of such hits as "Nobody's Real" and "When Worlds Collide".