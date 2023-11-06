POWERWOLF Announces Biggest European Headline Tour To Date

German metallers POWERWOLF have announced their biggest headline tour to date, with concerts taking place at the biggest arenas in Europe featuring an unprecedented production. A total of 16 shows have been announced, including stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Prague and Vienna.

POWERWOLF will be accompanied by Swedish heavy metal legends HAMMERFALL as special guests, and the scene's rising stars WIND ROSE will provide additional support.

After the massive success of POWERWOLF's 2021 album "Call Of The Wild", the band will return with a follow-up effort in 2024. Fans can look forward to new songs being played on the "Wolfsnächte" 2024 headline tour.

POWERWOLF "Wolfsnächte" 2024 tour dates with HAMMERFALL, WIND ROSE:

Oct. 04 - DE - Hamburg @ Barclays Arena

Oct. 05 - NL - Amsterdam @ AFAS Live

Oct. 06 - BE - Antwerp @ Lotto Arena

Oct. 10 - LU - Esch Sur Alzette @ Rockhal

Oct. 11 - DE - Stuttgart @ Schleyerhalle

Oct. 12 - DE - Frankfurt @ Festhalle

Oct. 14 - IT - Milan @ Alcatraz

Oct. 16 - CH - Zürich @ The Hall

Oct. 17 - FR - Paris @ Zenith

Oct. 18 - DE - Oberhausen @ Rudolf Weber Arena

Oct. 19 - DE - Berlin @ Velodrom

Oct. 21 - PL - Krakow @ Tauron Arena

Oct. 22 - HU - Budapest @ MVM Dome

Oct. 23 - AT - Vienna @ Gasometer

Oct. 25 - DE - Munich @ Olympiahalle

Oct. 26 - CZ - Prague @ Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. CET via all known ticket agencies.

POWERWOLF states: "We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in POWERWOLF's history and the release of a brand new album in 2024!

"Without going into the details of the album yet, 'Wolfsnächte' 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed! You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven't seen from us before! Our friends from HAMMERFALL and WIND ROSE will join us to ensure a perfect evening!"

POWERWOLF has conquered countless stages at the world's biggest summer festivals, and their last "Wolfsnächte" headline tours (2019, 2022),as well as their highly anticipated North American debut in early 2023, were almost completely sold out - resulting in a massive triumph. They have performed headlining sets at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, as well as held premium slots at genre festival giants such as Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Masters Of Rock and many more, captivating enormous audiences. No other German metal band has been able to write a success story even remotely comparable in recent years!

POWERWOLF is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple No. 1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold-out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way.

The story of POWERWOLF, beginning in 2004, reads like a true fairytale, but is the result of the efforts of one of the most innovative and entertaining live bands on the heavy metal planet. POWERWOLF have secured a remarkable collection of gold and platinum awards, starting in 2015, when they reached gold status for the first time in the Czech Republic with their album "Blessed & Possessed". Additionally, both "Preachers Of The Night" (2013) and the subsequent masterpiece "The Sacrament Of Sin" (2018),as well as the groundbreaking streaming event "The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" (2022),entered the German album and DVD charts at No. 1 (a massive achievement for an audio-visual release). The thrilling DVD "The Metal Mass" (2016) also secured the No. 1 spot on the German DVD charts. Most recently, the latest studio album, "Call Of The Wild", entered the album charts at No. 2 (and staying for 16 weeks in the charts) while the hit single "Dancing With The Dead" went gold and platinum. The best-of album "Best Of The Blessed", released in 2020, also successfully entered the German charts at No. 2, while 2023's "Interludium", featuring six new studio songs and gems and rarities from the band's history, climbed to No. 3.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: Matteo vDiva Fabbiani