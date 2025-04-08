POWERWOLF Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With DRAGONFORCE

It's no secret that German heavy metal juggernaut POWERWOLF has wildly impressed North American audiences with their recent territory-debut tours, and now, the wolves are back for more! The metal mass will take over the USA and Canada once again on a new headline tour, beginning September 17, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Featuring label mates and power metal giants DRAGONFORCE as special guest support, the tour will make stops in major markets such as Detroit, Michigan; Vancouver, British Columbia; Seattle, Washington and many more.

This run will also see POWERWOLF performing at major festivals such as Louder Than Life and Aftershock for the very first time.

Tickets for POWERWOLF's newly announced North American headline tour dates will go on sale this Friday, April 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with individual presales beginning as early as today.

Don't miss your chance to witness the legendary and unforgettable metal mass — featuring the utmost in production quality and cinematic performance — with this unprecedented lineup! For more information, visit www.powerwolf.net/live.

POWERWOLF 2025 North American tour dates with DRAGONFORCE:

Sep. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel

Sep. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral

Sep. 19 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Sep. 20 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sep. 22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live

Sep. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

Sep. 24 - St Paul, MN @ Myth Live

Sep. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

Sep. 27 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle

Sep. 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 01 - Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

Oct. 04 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

POWERWOLF's latest studio album, "Wake Up The Wicked", came out in July 2024 via Napalm Records. The hfollow-up to the extremely successful "Call Of The Wild" (2021) was once again produced by Joost Van Den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marked a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The album washard, surprising and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, POWERWOLF went one step further and showcased a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills. This is evident, for example, on the outstanding single "1589", which is based on a true story from the 16th century.

21 years after their formation in 2004, POWERWOLF are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. "Wake Up The Wicked" is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal.

The first single from "Wake Up The Wicked", "1589" tells the story of Peter Stump, who lived near Cologne, Germany in the 16th century and is known today as the Werewolf Of Bedburg. After being defamed as a werewolf, the farmer confessed to several murders under torture and was cruelly executed on October 31, 1589. This morbid story has fascinated people all over the world ever since and has been picked up by National Geographic, among others.

For the video for "1589", POWERWOLF traveled to England to stage Stump's fate in the dark woods in a cinematic way. With carefully selected locations, countless actors and crew members, and impressive special effects, it marks the most elaborate music video production in the band's history to date.

POWERWOLF are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple No. 1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold-out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In 20 years of band history, POWERWOLF has made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

POWERWOLF has conquered countless stages at the world's biggest summer festivals, and their "Wolfsnächte" headline tours (2019, 2022),as well as their North American debut in early 2023, were almost completely sold out — resulting in a massive triumph. They have performed headlining sets at Wacken Open Air and Summer Breeze, as well as held premium slots at genre festival giants such as Hellfest, Graspop Metal Meeting, Masters Of Rock and many more, captivating enormous audiences. No other German metal band has been able to write a success story even remotely comparable in recent years.

The story of the frontrunners of today's German metal scene, POWERWOLF, began in 2004 and only knows one direction: ever upwards. Their trajectory may seem like something out of a fairytale, but it is the result of the band embodying the highest quality of heavy metal in the universe. Outstanding album production, bombastic live shows and a tireless drive for perfection on and behind the stage are what this exceptional band is known for around the world.

Over the course of their career, the band has not only fascinated metal fans, but has also won over international press and critics. Countless cover stories in the most important magazines, critics' awards such as the Metal Hammer Award, and effusive album and concert reviews underpin POWERWOLF's outstanding international status.

POWERWOLF is:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

Photo credit: VDPictures