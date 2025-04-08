BEHEMOTH Shares Music Video For New Single 'Lvciferaeon'

Extreme metal giants BEHEMOTH will release their new album, "The Shit Ov God", on May 9 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the LP's third single, "Lvciferaeon", can be seen below.

Filled to the brim with iconic, blasphemous imagery, the video for "Lvciferaeon" follows the tradition of cinematic and spectacular music videos for which BEHEMOTH have always been known. Similar to "The Shadow Elite", the last single from "The Shit Ov God", the brand new song "Lvciferaeon" encapsulates both the band's raw black metal roots and the vicious grandeur of modern-era BEHEMOTH.

BEHEMOTH founder and frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski commented: "It seems fitting to announce 'Lvciferaeon' as our next single amongst all the protest activity seen on the streets of the 'Unholy Trinity' tour. Lucifer has been a recurring symbol for us over our three decades of existence — a symbol of defiance and humanity in contrast to the divine ideal. Our fight continues!"

BEHEMOTH have always been known for not shying away from controversy, and they most certainly remain true to this approach with their 13th full-length. Here's a band that, 34 years in, is releasing its most inflammatory and extreme record to date. Eight songs that go into the fathoms of humanity, divinity, and what defiance means in an age where individuality is prized but everyone is clinging to their saviors — musically, politically, or otherwise. The title of the album is in line with those sensibilities.

Intentionally polarizing, Nergal says of the title: "We chose this provocative title deliberately, rejecting subtlety in favor of a direct and polarizing statement. It's a defiant plunge into the depths, daring to seek the absolute even in the gutter."

But make no mistake, despite its apparent insubtlety, the album title gets a touch of genius when seen in combination with the strikingly clever artwork, which depicts an upside-down version of the most common Christogram "IHS."

Nergal commented: "I've reached a point in BEHEMOTH's journey and my own creativity where words and statements mean less and less. The true essence of who we are and what we stand for lies in our music, our art, our visuals, our sounds, our performances, and the ways we connect with you. I deeply believe BEHEMOTH represents transcendent, timeless art.

"The number thirteen — so magical and significant. If this were to be our final album, I could say I die a proud man. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most refined, purest representation of BEHEMOTH. No filler, no excess — just the very best we have to offer, handed to you.

"Hail Satan."

BEHEMOTH meticulously chose the audiovisual artists involved on the album. Production on the album was helmed by the inimitable Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). Working closely with the band, Bogren's deft hand underscored the band's natural sound while sacrificing none of the mayhem and ferocity which permeates the band's essence. As is always the case with BEHEMOTH, the visuals were as carefully constructed as the sound. The band tapped long-time collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the beautifully ominous and unique cover art.

"The Shit Ov God" track listing:

01. The Shadow Elite

02. Sowing Salt

03. The Shit Ov God

04. Lvciferaeon

05. To Drown The Svn In Wine

06. Nomen Barbarvm

07. O Venvs, Come!

08. Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)

BEHEMOTH has just kicked off the extreme metal event of 2025, featuring legendary Norwegian black metal pioneers SATYRICON as special guest. From the ancient lands of Greece, the ever-epic ROTTING CHRIST completes "The Unholy Trinity".

The tour launched on April 4, 2025, in Vienna, Austria and descends across major cities, including Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm, before culminating in Prague, Czech Republic on April 27.

BEHEMOTH's 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram", was released in September 2022. The LP was previously described in a press release as "a stark reminder of the rebellion, individuality, and unflinching self-expression that BEHEMOTH's phenomenal work imbues, shaped by a literary worldview."

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss