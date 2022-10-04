RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Cancels 2023 North American Tour

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE has canceled the 2023 leg of the band's North American tour in order to allow frontman Zack De La Rocha more time to recover from a torn Achilles tendon.

De La Rocha's injury happened during RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's July 11 concert in Chicago. The incident occurred during the fourth song of the second show on the group's long-delayed "Public Service Announcement" reunion tour. For the remainder of the trek, Zack performed while seated and the shows went off without a hitch, even though stagehands had to carry the vocalist on and off the stage every night.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 4),Zack issued the following statement via social media: "It's been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg in disbelief.

"Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me.

"As I write this I remind myself it's just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment. Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing.

"I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised. It's not simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward. That's why I've made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.

"I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans. You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.

"To my brothers Tim, Brad, and Tom; to El P, Killer Mike, Trackstar and the whole RTJ crew; to everyone on our production team: techs, cooks, drivers, assistants, security squad, to anyone and everyone who made the shows thus far possible, all my love and respect. I hope to see you very soon."

Tickets bought online through Ticketmaster or AXS will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase once funds are received from the venue (which is usually completed within 30 days). Anyone who paid cash should contact the box office directly.

Two months ago, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE canceled the August and September 2022 European leg of the band's tour to allow De La Rocha to recover from his injury. 13 European shows were scrapped, including appearances at Britain's Reading and Leeds festivals.

De La Rocha injured his leg while he and his bandmates were performing "Bullet In The Head", a classic song from the group's 1992 self-titled debut album.

A short time later, De La Rocha told the crowd: "I don't know what happened to my leg right now, but you know what? We're gonna keep this fuckin' shit goin'. If I have to crawl across this stage. We're gonna play for y'all tonight. We came too fuckin' far."

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE kicked off its long-delayed "Public Service Announcement" tour on July 9 in front of roughly 30,000 fans at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The band opened its first show in 11 years with "Bombtrack", a song from RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's classic 1992 debut album, and closed the set with "Killing In The Name". Other tracks performed during the concert included "Bulls On Parade", "Guerrilla Radio", "Sleep Now In The Fire", "Wake Up", "Testify" and a cover of Bruce Springsteen's "The Ghost Of Tom Joad".

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's comeback tour marks the first time the reunited rap-metal quartet has hit the road together since 2011.

Prior to the current tour, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE last played together at L.A. Rising and has resisted calls for a reunion, with De La Rocha previously believed to be the lone holdout. Guitarist Tom Morello and his fellow RAGE bandmates Tim Commerford (bass) and Brad Wilk (drums) have since teamed up with PUBLIC ENEMY's Chuck D. and CYPRESS HILL's B-Real in the similarly styled PROPHETS OF RAGE.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE recorded three original studio albums and one set of covers before breaking up in 2000. The group reformed in 2007 but only played sporadic gigs and never a full tour.