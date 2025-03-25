PRIMUS Announces 'Onward & Upward' Summer 2025 Tour With New Drummer JOHN HOFFMAN

Following their electrifying run on the "Sessanta" tour alongside A PERFECT CIRCLE and PUSCIFER, PRIMUS will return this summer with the "Onward & Upward" tour — an expansive, coast-to-coast trek that marks an exciting new chapter for the band. The tour not only brings the trio's signature blend of musical innovation back to stages nationwide, but also introduces fans to drummer John Hoffman, whose recent addition to the lineup brings a renewed sense of energy, experimentation, and groove to the legendary outfit.

Kicking off July 5 in Paso Robles, California, the "Onward & Upward" tour will hit 24 cities across the U.S., making stops at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Salt Shed in Chicago, The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York, and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, before culminating in a celebratory two-night stand at Channel 24 in Sacramento on August 7 and August 8. Along the way, PRIMUS will be joined by a pair of equally bold and idiosyncratic artists — Ty Segall and MonoNeon — who will appear on select dates throughout the tour.

A special VIP and artist presale launches Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit primusville.com

The "Onward & Upward" tour borrows its name from the ever-mutating DNA of PRIMUS itself — a band that's never been content to sit still or play it straight. That spirit of constant evolution is now hurtling forward with the addition of drummer John Hoffman, whose arrival marks a bold new chapter for the trio. Selected from more than 6,200 global applicants during the band's wide-open audition process, Hoffman's deep pocket, wild musical mind, and immediate chemistry with Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde made him the clear choice.

Les Claypool shared the following statement about the tour and the band's newest member: "Hitting the road this summer with Hoffer at the helm! This fiery, cheerful, octopus-like drummer from Shreveport, Louisiana has breathed a very potent breath of freshness into this band we all call PRIMUS.

"While splitting the drum duties of his first gig with the mighty Danny Carey down in the Dominican Republic, John 'Hoffer' Hoffman has launched himself into the PRIMUS world with all guns-a-blazin'.

"Fresh from their next jaunt around the states with 'Sessanta Part 2' this spring, Hoffer, Ler, and The Ol' Colonel will be playing some full-length PRIMUS sets at choice venues across the U.S., dipping into material (mainly at the request of Hoffer) that have not been performed in a many years.

"Come see why this amazing fellow was able to rise above over 6100 applicants to win the Interstellar Drum Derby and become the latest, and possibly the greatest, drummer to sit on the PRIMUS drum throne.

"ONWARD AND UPWARD!!"

The search for a new drummer was recently chronicled in the band's newly launched YouTube series "Interstellar Drum Derby", which gives fans an inside look at the journey that led to Hoffman's selection. With his first full tour on the horizon, "Onward & Upward" promises to deliver the next wave of PRIMUS's creative vision.

"Onward & Upward" 2025 tour dates:

July 5 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA*

July 7 - Sandy Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT*

July 8 - Snow King Mountain - Jackson, WY*

July 9 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO*

July 11 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL*

July 12 - Grinders KC - Kansas City, MO*

July 13 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN*

July 15 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY*

July 16 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Detroit, MI*

July 18 - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards - Lafayette, NY*

July 19 - Midway Lawn At Champlain Valley Expo - Essex Junction, VT*

July 21 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY*

July 22 - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT^

July 23 - Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC^

July 25 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater At Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA^

July 26 - Live Oak Bank Pavilion - Wilmington, NC^

July 28 - Saenger Theater - New Orleans, LA^

July 29 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA^

July 30 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX^

August 1 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ^

August 2 - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA^

August 3 - Quarry Amphitheater - Santa Cruz, CA

August 6 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*

August 7 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

August 8 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

* with Ty Segall

^ with MonoNeon

On December 30, 2024, PRIMUS played the first concert since longtime drummer Tim "Herb" Alexander's departure at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California. Sitting behind the drums for the show was Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who previously played with PRIMUS when Alexander originally left the band in 1996.

In light of Alexander's latest departure, PRIMUS also enlisted musicians from frontman Les Claypool's side projects, THE HOLY MACKEREL and FROG BRIGADE, to perform during the December 30 performance.

With Mantia, PRIMUS recorded two studio albums — "Brown Album" (1997) and "Antipop" (1999) — as well as the covers EP "Rhinoplasty" (1998) and the original theme song for the TV show "South Park".

In November, Alexander shared a letter with Rolling Stone magazine explaining his decision to leave the band.

"A lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn't feel like it's your being anymore," he said.

He reflected on the impact his decision had on his physical, mental and family life.

"When I discovered that I'm struggling with all these things, I had to sit and think about exactly what am I doing," Alexander said. "I don't think I've ever chosen my path in life, I think I've just always thought 'I'm a drummer, I'm just gonna do music,' and things came to me, accepting whatever happens."

The news of his departure was initially shared on October 29 by his now-former bandmates, who claimed that they received an e-mail from him nearly two weeks earlier saying he had "lost his passion for playing."

Alexander joined PRIMUS in 1989 and left in 1996, then rejoined when they reformed in 2003. He exited the group again in 2010 but returned in 2013.

In July 2016, Alexander revealed that he suffered a second heart attack after he previously endured a similar health scare in 2014.

A decade ago, Les Claypool's plan to reform the "classic" PRIMUS lineup — with Alexander and guitarist Larry Lalonde — was put on hold when Alexander suffered his first heart attack, a "minor" attack that resulted in the drummer requiring triple bypass surgery. To fulfill its touring obligations, PRIMUS recruited Carey to fill in for a few dates. Three months after open-heart surgery, Alexander rejoined PRIMUS on the road.