MICHAEL MONROE Announces New Studio Album 'Outerstellar', Shares 'Rockin' Horse' Single

Former HANOI ROCKS frontman Michael Monroe will release a new studio album, "Outerstellar", on February 20, 2026 via Silver Lining Music.

The first Leigh Brooks-directed video taken from "Outerstellar", "Rockin' Horse", is out now and can be seen below.

"'Rockin' Horse' is a cool, rockin' song that we made a great fun video for with the fantastic director Leigh Brooks," comments Monroe. "We got into different characters on the so-called 'Waking Up With Michael Monroe' TV morning show with me as the host. And it's the first time ever you can see me without makeup (!). Great fun and good times. Hope you enjoy it!"

In support of "Outerstellar", Monroe and his band will embark on a U.K. co-headline tour with BUCKCHERRY, kicking off in Southampton on February 24, 2026.

"Outerstellar" track listing:

01. Rockin' Horse

02. Shinola

03. Black Cadillac

04. When the Apocalypse Comes

05. Painless

06. Newtro Bombs

07. Disconnected

08. Precious

09. Pushin' Me Back

10. Glitter & Dust

11. Rode To Ruin

12. One More Sunrise

The Monroe band's all-star lineup features former HANOI ROCKS and NEW YORK DOLLS bass player Sami Yaffa, who has played with Michael since the '80s. On guitar duties are Rich Jones (formerly of the Ginger Wildheart band) and Steve Conte (best known as the guitarist who filled the void left by Johnny Thunders in the NEW YORK DOLLS, as well as playing guitar with many other name acts such as Suzi Quatro, Eric Burden and many more) and drummer Karl Rockfist (who has played with notable acts such as DANZIG).

This past August, Monroe canceled his participation in this fall's U.S. tour as the support act for BUCKCHERRY in order to recover from a ruptured meniscus.

Monroe's latest solo album, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", came out in 2022 via Silver Lining Music.

Monroe celebrated his 60th birthday in September 2022 at the Helsinki Ice Hall (Helsingin Jäähalli) in Finland. As the grand finale of the concert, the original lineup of HANOI ROCKS, one of Finland's most significant rock bands of all time, took the stage: Monroe, Andy McCoy, Sami Yaffa, Nasty Suicide and Gyp Casino. The "support band" for the show was the reunited DEMOLITION 23. Led by Monroe, the band rose to great cult fame, although they only released one album ("Demolition 23") in 1994 and broke up shortly afterwards. This was DEMOLITION 23's first performance since the band's breakup in 1995.

Monroe and McCoy founded HANOI ROCKS in the late 1970s and the band's original lineup was established in 1980. HANOI ROCKS, the first Finnish rock band to make an international breakthrough, recorded their first three albums with the original lineup: "Bangkok Shocks, Saigon Shakes, Hanoi Rocks" (1981),"Oriental Beat" (1982) and "Self Destruction Blues" (1982). Casino was replaced in 1982 by Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley who became an integral member of HANOI ROCKS. Razzle died in a tragic accident in 1984. Unfortunately, this led to the band's untimely demise in early 1985.

HANOI ROCKS did reform once before in 2002, albeit with only Monroe and McCoy from the band's classic lineup, and released a comeback album, "Twelve Shots On The Rocks". The reunion lasted until 2009.

Band lineup:

Michael Monroe - Lead vocals, Harmonica

Steve Conte - Guitars, Vocals

Rich Jones - Guitars, Vocals

Karl Rockfist - Drums

Sami Yaffa - Bass, Vocals

Photo credit: Janson Bulpin