PSYCHOTICA Frontman PATRICK BRIGGS Dies

Patrick Briggs, singer and lead vocalist of glam rock band PSYCHOTICA, has reportedly passed away. No cause of death has been revealed.

The news of Briggs's passing was shared by PSYCHOTICA's booking agent Leave Home Booking, which wrote on social media: "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our dear friend Patrick Briggs of @psychotica_official

"Patrick was a creative force, an innovator, a star child, and courageously confronted the world. His talent, brilliant style, wicked laugh, and mischievous wit will never be forgotten. Our hearts are broken, but you are free from the pain of this world.

"May you feel the embrace of angels and your star continue to shine bright dear friend. Love you forever".

FASTER PUSSYCAT frontman Taime Downe, who recently recorded a guest appearance on a PSYCHOTICA song called "Pervert", also shared the news of Briggs's passing, writing on Instagram: "I'm heartbroken. Rest in Peace my brother. PatrickBriggs! I'm going to miss the fuck out you! @thaotherotherwhitemeat #psychotica #talentedmotherfucker".

Billy Idol's longtime guitarist Steve Stevens also mourned Patrick's death, writing on Instagram: "News of singer Pat Briggs passing is so freaking sad. I had recently reconnected with him and played guitar on two tracks for his upcoming record. He sounded brilliant on it. I hope whoever is handling his affairs makes sure the record gets released."

American singer and fashion model Bebe Buell wrote: "Oh no… news I didn't want to hear. Bless his complicated soul. I will never forget his shows at Don Hill's with PSYCHOTICA… he was such a creative, innovative artist! No one like him really. He was rare. And that voice! Beyond heavenly… sending love to all who knew and loved him. Yes, he was a rare one…"

Singer Michael Des Barres wrote: "I am so sorry to hear that. He was such a talented artist. Way ahead of the game God bless him."

What started as a way to combat boredom within the New York music scene in the early '90s turned into a wild ride for the members of PSYCHOTICA. As they were rehearsing for what would be their very first show, an A&R rep from American Recordings happened to be walking by, heard them, and had a record deal on the table immediately. By their second show, fashion icon Stephen Sprouse had statues fashioned of the band, and placed them in the highly acclaimed glam rock exhibit in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame (in the Ahmet Ertegun Hall Of Costumes, sandwiched next to David Bowie and Iggy Pop, you'll find "Patrick Briggs from Psychotica," decked out in saran wrap and strung up on a neon cross.) As their first year as a band unfolded, it was announced that PSYCHOTICA would be the opening act for Lollapalooza 1996, on a bill that featured METALLICA, RANCID, RAMONES, SOUNDGARDEN, DEVO and the godfather of punk himself, Iggy Pop.

In a 2014 interview with Punk Globe, Briggs stated about PSYCHOTICA: "I've been doing this since the mid-eighties. PSYCHOTICA came about as sort of a fluke. I started this club Squeezebox with my then-partner Michael Kent. It was a big hit. It brought all the weirdos together under one roof, which hadn't been done since Max's Kansas City and CBGB. It got so big that it was almost a movement. There were a lot of acts that spawned from it. The TOILET BOYS, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY ITCH and PSYCHOTICA all came out of it. I started off just producing the shows and began to yearn to be on stage again. We started out rehearsing X RAY SPEX and DEVO covers. We got signed after our first show. Things just spiraled from there, quite by accident. Peter Strauss put us in an installation in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, right in the costume hall with Bowie, Iggy, and all the forefathers of glam rock. It took on a life of its own immediately, and then things really did get out of control. It was like the SIGUE SIGUE SPUTNIK scenario where there was a crazy hype around them before they'd even been heard by anyone."

Briggs was also an actor, having played the role of gay rock musician Luke in the 1997 film "All Over Me". In addition, he appeared in the New York Theatre Workshop version of "Rent", in the role of Tom Collins.

