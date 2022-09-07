PUDDLE OF MUDD Releases Music Video For 'My Kind Of Crazy'

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released the official music video for the song "My Kind Of Crazy". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Welcome To Galvania", which came out in 2019 via Pavement Entertainment. It marked PUDDLE OF MUDD's first full-length collection of new material since "Volume 4: Songs In The Key Of Love And Hate".

This past May, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin told Reno's Rock 104.5 radio station that the follow-up to "Welcome To Galvania" was "basically pretty much done. I've just gotta polish it a little bit up and revise a couple of things," he said. "I did a lot of work with [former PUDDLE OF MUDD bassist] Doug Ardito [and former PUDDLE OF MUDD guitarist] Christian Stone that used to be playing with me and stuff like that. And they had basically saved a bunch of songs that were recorded. And I'm really happy about it. It was a little funky, but I'm glad that it was put into a musical vault. So it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Last November, Scantlinnmade headlines for on onstage meltdown at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin where he seemed to barely get the words out to the band's hits, complained that the lighting was blinding him and abruptly ended the show after just a few songs.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Before that, there have been a few tumultuous years for the singer and guitarist. In January of 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of breaking into his former home and vandalizing some of the property.

He skipped two court dates related to the charges later that spring, which led to another arrest.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested in December 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".