PUDDLE OF MUDD Shares New Single 'Cash & Cobain' From 'Ubiquitous' Album

PUDDLE OF MUDD has just released a new album, "Ubiquitous", via Pavement Entertainment. The follow-up to 2019's "Welcome To Galvania" is available on streaming and traditional platforms worldwide.

The latest single from "Ubiquitous", a song called "Cash & Cobain", can be heard below.

PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin says: "I totally dig the song 'Cash & Cobain'. The song covers a lot of different genres, which I think is pretty cool. It was a collaboration with Colin Brittain. I'm still flabbergasted by how we managed to blend all these musical styles into a single track. It's like we took all these genres, mixed and matched until they meshed perfectly."

"Ubiquitous" track listing:

01. My Baby

02. Dance with Me

03. Cash & Cobain

04. Butterface

05. Candy

06. Running Out Of Time

07. Man In The Mirror

08. U Wrekd Me

09. Complication

10. California

11. Poke Out My Eyes

In a December 2022 interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, Scantlin confirmed that he had been working with former PUDDLE OF MUDD bassist Doug Ardito and ex-PUDDLE OF MUDD guitarist Christian Stone on material for the band's new LP. He said: "It's awesome, man. Those guys are just amazing, and they will always be amazing, amazing musicians and songwriters. They've actually stored so many songs that we have actually collaborated together with in the last 10, whatever, years."

Regarding what it is about Ardito and Stone that makes their collaboration so special, Scantlin said: "They're genius. They get it. They understand a badass vibe. They get into a zone. They're just hit-making motherfuckers, man. They've got the skills to throw hits out. It's gonna be crazy, amazing music."

Two months earlier, Wes told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire" that "the only thing" he did during the pandemic was "write songs and re-collaborate with Doug Ardito and Christian Stone, former bandmates of mine and brilliant musicians, man. They've been forwarding a lot of songs that are really, really freakin' amazing," he said. "And I wanna go back in the studio with [producer] John Kurzweg, who did [the] 'Come Clean' and 'Life On Display' [albums]. Yeah, I'm gonna work with him again. 'Cause that guy is the magic man — John Kurzweg, man. He's amazing. Doug Ardito, Christian Stone — just killer writers, amazing guys, amazing musicians."

Scantlin previously said that the new PUDDLE OF MUDD album was "basically pretty much done" in May 2022 in an interview with Jave Patterson of Reno's Rock 104.5 radio station. At the time, he said: "I've just gotta polish it a little bit up and revise a couple of things. I did a lot of work with Doug Ardito [and] Christian Stone that used to be playing with me and stuff like that. And they had basically saved a bunch of songs that were recorded. And I'm really happy about it. It was a little funky, but I'm glad that it was put into a musical vault. So it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

Photo credit: Chellelea Photography