PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Arrested Once Again

August 3, 2024

According to TMZ, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was arrested on Wednesday (July 31) for an outstanding warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

Scantlin was reportedly pulled over for a traffic violation in Burbank, California and was asked to get out of his car after police realized he had a warrant out for a previous alleged offense of possessing a weapon at an airport. The musician reportedly refused to leave his Hummer H2 even after a crisis negotiator was called in to negotiate, forcing the cops to use pepper spray to get Scantlin out. When even the pepper spray didn't work, the Burbank Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called around 4:00 a.m. to break the car window to "shoot non-lethal pepper balls" to make him leave his truck and surrender.

TMZ reports that Scantlin was taken to hospital to get his eyes flushed from the pepper balls, but was otherwise unharmed. He has been booked for the weapons warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest, and is due to appear in court on August 20.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lists Scantlin's booking time as 6:17 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

In February 2023, RadarOnline.com reported that Scantlin was arrested after he allegedly showed up at an old home he lost to foreclosure.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Less than two years earlier, in December 2015, Scantlin was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house.

Scantlin's latest arrest comes nearly three years after he made headlines when he walked offstage midconcert at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin after complaining about the venue's lights.

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

PUDDLE OF MUDD's latest album, "Ubiquitous", was released last September via Pavement Entertainment.

